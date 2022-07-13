Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Britney Spears
Exclusive

Britney Spears’ Estranged Father Rushes To Court Over Pop Star’s Bombshell Claims That Family 'Threw Me Away & Treated Me Like Nothing'

britney dad pp
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 13 2022, Published 2:46 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Britney Spears' estranged father Jamie rushed back to court demanding she be deposed and using her now-deleted Instagram post to back up his argument, Radar has learned.

The pop star's 70-year-old dad believes she should sit and be grilled under oath about the accusations she has made publicly.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney claimed he is seeking a "revenge" deposition only because she has been putting pressure on him answering questions. The two have been going back and forth for months about the matter.

The Toxic singer's powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart has raised questions about money spent while Jamie was conservator of Britney's estate.

britney
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Britney's attorney said he wants Jamie to answer questions about claims he spied on his daughter. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a former employee of a security firm claimed Jamie bugged Britney's bedroom and listened in to all of her phone calls including conversations with her lawyers.

Recently, Jamie filed a declaration stating, "I am informed of the allegation by Britney’s counsel that a listening device or “bug” was placed her bedroom as surveillance during the Conservatorship. This allegation is false."

He added, "I never conducted or authorized any surveillance of Britney’s bedroom at any time, including during the Conservatorship."

Article continues below advertisement

A judge has yet to rule on whether either will have to be deposed by Jamie's new motion uses her recent Instagram post as reason to allow him.

In the post, Britney talked about the documentaries that have been produced about her life. She said, “I feel like America has done a wonderful job at humiliating me.”

britney dad
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

“I’ve never seen that many documentaries done on a person ... Will Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez. Not one person on the face of this earth would people – a network, TV production or anyone for that matter – dig up that much negative footage and do hour specials claiming its “HELPING ME.” REALLY?” she added.

Later in the lengthy post, Britney brought up her father writing, “Every person jumps on board with these heartbreaking documentaries and forget the 13 years in my conservatorship ... making up for some of my past they literally have no remorse at all.

"They have always treated me like that, literally that’s exactly what my family did to me. They threw me away and treated me like nothing," Britney said.

Article continues below advertisement
britney dad
Source: mega

Jamie believes showing the post to the judge will convince him to sign off on the deposition.

Advertisement
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.