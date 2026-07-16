EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears Turns Her Back on Sons — Singer Cast Out by Family Again as Her Kids Blow a Fuse After She Misses Fashion Debut

"They considered her no-show a huge kick in the teeth," a source shared.

Insiders said 44-year-old Britney's excuse that she has a fear of airplanes didn't fly with her sons. An insider said the fact that she jets all over the world, but her sudden decision to stay grounded in Los Angeles and miss a moment that was important to each of them, made it all the more galling to the boys.

"They made it clear to her beforehand – numerous times – it would have meant the world to them if she'd been there to cheer them on," the insider said.

Both boys were primarily raised by former backup dancer dad Federline, 48, after the parents divorced, but have rallied to support their troubled mom in recent years.