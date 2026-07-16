EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears Turns Her Back on Sons — Singer Cast Out by Family Again as Her Kids Blow a Fuse After She Misses Fashion Debut
July 16 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Oops... She did it again!
Britney Spears' bizarre rant about having another baby, followed by her choice to skip both of her sons' runway debuts at Paris Fashion Week has left her squarely in the doghouse with her two boys, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden Spears, 19, were more than miffed their mom missed their big debut when they thought they had made great strides in repairing their relationship after her self-destructive behavior led to her losing custody of the boys to ex-hubby Kevin Federline in October 2007.
Sons Felt Deeply Let Down
"They considered her no-show a huge kick in the teeth," a source shared.
Insiders said 44-year-old Britney's excuse that she has a fear of airplanes didn't fly with her sons. An insider said the fact that she jets all over the world, but her sudden decision to stay grounded in Los Angeles and miss a moment that was important to each of them, made it all the more galling to the boys.
"They made it clear to her beforehand – numerous times – it would have meant the world to them if she'd been there to cheer them on," the insider said.
Both boys were primarily raised by former backup dancer dad Federline, 48, after the parents divorced, but have rallied to support their troubled mom in recent years.
Sons Pushed Britney Toward Recovery
Preston and Jayden, who had moved from California to Hawaii with their dad and stepmom, Victoria Prince, in 2023, came to L.A. to offer support to Britney following her recent DUI arrest, insiders dish.
The hitmaker ultimately pleaded guilty to violating the state's wet reckless law and was sentenced to 12 months of probation. She was also ordered to complete a DUI class and pay state-mandated fines.
Another source said it was the hitmaker's sons who urged her to seek help, explaining: "They're the only ones she listens to."
Fresh Betrayal Deepens Family Rift
But this recent double betrayal has created a new barrier between Brit and the boys, a source said.
"To them, it seems like she's intent on starting over as a parent and seeing them when it's easy for her," according to the source.
"They're furious after the efforts they've made for her. So, they've built the wall they had to keep their mom out – and she's only got herself to blame."