Britney Spears

Great Britney: Troubled Singer Spears Eyeing 'Dream Move' to U.K. 'to Set Up Home' Amid Fears 'Concerned' Family Members Are Planning a Fresh 'Intervention'

picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears is considering moving to the U.K. to escape her recent troubles and has always wanted to live in London.

Dec. 1 2025, Published 11:04 a.m. ET

Britney Spears is considering escaping her recent troubles by making a "dream move" to the United Kingdom.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the troubled superstar, 43, is fearing her family — led by dad Jamie — will stage a fresh intervention in a bid to curb her recent erratic behavior.

Escaping Her Problems Across The Pond

picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Spears is feeling the 'pressure' following a series of claims made about her.

The Toxic hitmaker's life has spiraled following the release of ex-husband Kevin Federline's new memoir, which included a number of damaging claims about the mother-of-two.

A source The U.S. Sun: "Britney has said that she wants to live in England.

"Britney has been telling those around her that a foreign move or step away from L.A. might be nice soon.

"London would be her dream move. She is feeling a huge amount of pressure at the moment in the aftermath of Kevin's book and claims.

"Her socials have been flooded with fans concerned for her welfare."

Federline's Book Sparked Erratic Behavior

picture of Kevin Federline
Source: MEGA

The Toxic singer's troubles have spiraled since her ex-husband released his bombshell memoir.

It has been claimed her two sons have now reconciled with their grandfather Jamie who is also in contact with Britney's mother Lynne and ex-husband Kevin.

She reportedly fears that they are now forming an alliance to try and get her some help.

Last week, Spears sparked fresh concern after she was spotted carrying a full Champagne flute out of a wine bar in the L.A. suburbs – before appearing to climb behind the wheel of her car and drive off.

The pop star's team insisted that she was not drinking alcohol during the outing.

But in worrying footage and photos, Spears looks disheveled, her hair wild, and her face concerningly puffy — all signs, insiders say, that she is simply not taking care of herself.

A family source said: "This is very distressing. It's really a nightmare knowing that things are happening that might put her in danger. There's absolutely nothing we can do to help her."

Spears shared a cryptic and emotional Instagram post over the weekend, referencing "suffering", "darkness" and personal turmoil.

Emotional Post

picture of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Spears said 'sadness and darkness' can deepen understanding of loss and suffering.

The singer, who recently reactivated her account after briefly deleting it, uploaded a video on Saturday showing her dancing to Adele's Send My Love (To Your New Lover).

In the clip, Spears wears a skimpy, animal-print bodysuit paired with black heels, her long blonde hair parted down the middle in natural waves. But it was the lengthy caption to her 42 million followers that drew the most attention.

"Haven't found my party dress for this year," she wrote. "Reflecting is good for the soul… Sometimes when hard things happen, good things come from it and we learn…"

She continued, "I've learned that a real note of expression with emotion speaks volumes for us all!!"

picture of Britney Spears
Source: @britneyspears;Instagram

Spears' post included a video of her dancing to Adele’s Send My Love (To Your New Lover).

She then spoke about holding onto childlike vulnerability.

"Call it childish, silly, annoying… We grow up to become women but do you dare keep the most sensitive part of the soul and allow it to rebel… the child within must speak in the most vulnerable of times," she wrote.

Spears' message deepened in tone as she described how "sadness and darkness" can shape understanding in moments of loss.

"Sometimes through suffering and ugliness and sacrifice, extremely rare and beautiful things can be manifested and shared that can touch another person so they understand they are not alone..." she penned, adding, "the woman in me will make sure I find my destination."

The singer concluded the post with a lighthearted reference to the holiday: "PS I can't even look at food after this Thanksgiving… I cheated I was so bad… but it felt so d**n good… forgive me father."

