Great Britney: Troubled Singer Spears Eyeing 'Dream Move' to U.K. 'to Set Up Home' Amid Fears 'Concerned' Family Members Are Planning a Fresh 'Intervention'

It has been claimed her two sons have now reconciled with their grandfather Jamie who is also in contact with Britney's mother Lynne and ex-husband Kevin.

She reportedly fears that they are now forming an alliance to try and get her some help.

Last week, Spears sparked fresh concern after she was spotted carrying a full Champagne flute out of a wine bar in the L.A. suburbs – before appearing to climb behind the wheel of her car and drive off.

The pop star's team insisted that she was not drinking alcohol during the outing.

But in worrying footage and photos, Spears looks disheveled, her hair wild, and her face concerningly puffy — all signs, insiders say, that she is simply not taking care of herself.

A family source said: "This is very distressing. It's really a nightmare knowing that things are happening that might put her in danger. There's absolutely nothing we can do to help her."

Spears shared a cryptic and emotional Instagram post over the weekend, referencing "suffering", "darkness" and personal turmoil.