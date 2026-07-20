Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Britney Spears
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' Fresh Family Fears — Star's Unhinged Social Media Baby Talk Spikes New Concerns

britney spears baby talk fresh family concerns
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears' baby talk on social media has sparked fresh concerns among her family and loved ones.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 20 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Britney Spears' latest social media rant about wanting another baby has sent shock waves through her inner circle – with insiders revealing her terrified family is scrambling to stage a makeover-break crisis meeting with the wobbly pop star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Oops, I Did It Again singer, 44, revealed she hopes to have another child in an Instagram caption, which accompanied a since-deleted and inexplicable video of her dancing in a clingy little dress and funny hat.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney's Baby Dream Sparks Concern

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Insiders claimed Britney Spears is exploring natural pregnancy, surrogacy or adoption after saying she wants another baby.
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Britney Spears is exploring natural pregnancy, surrogacy or adoption after saying she wants another baby.

Article continues below advertisement

Bizarro Spears' wishes to parent again come despite her long and public battles with mental illness and substance abuse – and the heartbreaking fact she lost custody of her two sons to ex-husband Kevin Federline.

"Britney is deadly serious about this and believes she can still get pregnant naturally at 44," shared an insider. "But if that doesn't happen quickly, she's willing to go down the surrogate or adoption route."

Insiders said the Toxic singer is hell-bent on finding a sperm donor and is interviewing various questionable candidates, who are either on her payroll or part of her entourage.

One source shared there is talk Paul Soliz – her on-again, off-again bad-boy beau with a rap sheet – has allegedly emerged as a frontrunner, spiking family concerns.

Article continues below advertisement

Family Sounds Alarm Over Plans

Article continues below advertisement
According to an insider, Paul Soliz has reportedly emerged as a leading sperm donor candidate.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

According to an insider, Paul Soliz has reportedly emerged as a leading sperm donor candidate.

Article continues below advertisement

"Needless to say her family is horrified," said the source. "They're saying it's bad enough that she's still in such a bad place herself, but to add a baby into the mix when she's clearly still deeply troubled is absolute madness that needs to be stopped.

"How can she possibly raise a baby when she can't even take care of herself?"

As readers know, in November 2023 Spears finally fought free of a 13-year conservatorship that monitored her every move, both personal and financial, but since then, troubling signs have emerged – including spending money like water and posting videos of herself dancing with knives.

Article continues below advertisement

Family Plans Britney Intervention

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
snl cheri oteri jill biden cancer battle

EXCLUSIVE: 'SNL' Star's First Lady Lift — Cheri Oteri Credits Jill Biden's Support in Brutal Breast Cancer Battle

brady bunch stars big bucks tv comeback

EXCLUSIVE: A Very Brady Cash Grab — Sitcom Stars Push For Big-Bucks TV Comeback

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Bryan Spears and Lynne Spears are reportedly organizing an intervention over Britney's plans, according to insiders.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Bryan Spears and Lynne Spears are reportedly organizing an intervention over Britney's plans, according to insiders.

Brother Bryan [Spears] and mom Lynne [Spears] are said to be quietly rallying a small group of relatives and longtime friends for an emergency showdown with the unhinged singer.

"[Bryan], Lynne and a core group of other family and friends are determined to put a stop to this," the insider insisted.

"If that means going down the legal route again, so be it. They feel this is their last chance to save Britney from herself – and to stop an innocent baby from being dragged into the chaos."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.