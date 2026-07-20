EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' Fresh Family Fears — Star's Unhinged Social Media Baby Talk Spikes New Concerns

Bizarro Spears' wishes to parent again come despite her long and public battles with mental illness and substance abuse – and the heartbreaking fact she lost custody of her two sons to ex-husband Kevin Federline.

"Britney is deadly serious about this and believes she can still get pregnant naturally at 44," shared an insider. "But if that doesn't happen quickly, she's willing to go down the surrogate or adoption route."

Insiders said the Toxic singer is hell-bent on finding a sperm donor and is interviewing various questionable candidates, who are either on her payroll or part of her entourage.

One source shared there is talk Paul Soliz – her on-again, off-again bad-boy beau with a rap sheet – has allegedly emerged as a frontrunner, spiking family concerns.