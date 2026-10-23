British Woman Flew 4,000 Miles to Florida and Was Found Dead in Shallow Grave as Family Claims She Was 'Groomed' Online

Exelby's relatives have told The Times that they believe she was groomed for about two years by men she encountered through a fetish website before traveling to the United States.

Her brother Barry Wilton said Exelby had previously spoken about concerns surrounding the website and wanted to help other vulnerable people.

"When Sonia first raised this, she was saying she had to protect others by gathering evidence and talking with them. Talking them down," Wilton told The Times, according to PEOPLE.

Wilton said his sister believed she had a purpose in trying to stop similar situations from happening to others. Her sisters initially tried to persuade her not to travel to Florida, but she ultimately made the trip.

The family's grooming claim has not been established in court. The Times reported that relatives believe Exelby was vulnerable and that she had raised concerns about people on the site allegedly targeting women.