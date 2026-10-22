Florida Cop Accused of Taking Over Dead Man's Home After Finding His Body — Claims He Spent $214,000 on Renovations

Investigators allege Sguros took control of the property weeks after the death and maintained it while posing as West. The alleged scheme surfaced after West's heirs sold the home.

Sguros was one of two officers who responded to a welfare check on July 11, 2022, after a neighbor said West had not been seen for more than a week, per an arrest affidavit.

West was found inside his home, and his death was ruled natural due to cardiovascular disease. Body-camera footage showed no indication Sguros knew West, investigators said.

But he allegedly told the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office he was West's friend and that he had no living family, which authorities said was untrue.

Detectives said Sguros took possession a month after the welfare check without legal authority. He later admitted to the allegation in a sworn court filing in February 2025.