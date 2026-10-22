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Home > True Crime > Florida

Florida Cop Accused of Taking Over Dead Man's Home After Finding His Body — Claims He Spent $214,000 on Renovations

Photo of Brian Louis Sguros
Source: Broward Sheriff's Office; MEGA

Brian Louis Sguros is accused of using a dead man's identity for years.

Oct. 22 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

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A Florida police officer who responded to a welfare check is now accused of taking over the dead man's home and using his identity for years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lauderhill Police Department officer Brian Louis Sguros was arrested on Tuesday, October 20, more than four years after he found Dennis Ionis West deceased in his home, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

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From Welfare Check to Alleged Takeover

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Photo of Brian Louis Sguros
Source: Broward Sheriff's Office

Brian Louis Sguros was arrested on October 20.

Investigators allege Sguros took control of the property weeks after the death and maintained it while posing as West. The alleged scheme surfaced after West's heirs sold the home.

Sguros was one of two officers who responded to a welfare check on July 11, 2022, after a neighbor said West had not been seen for more than a week, per an arrest affidavit.

West was found inside his home, and his death was ruled natural due to cardiovascular disease. Body-camera footage showed no indication Sguros knew West, investigators said.

But he allegedly told the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office he was West's friend and that he had no living family, which authorities said was untrue.

Detectives said Sguros took possession a month after the welfare check without legal authority. He later admitted to the allegation in a sworn court filing in February 2025.

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Brian Louis Sguros Accused of Misusing ID and Police Databases

The Florida Cop did a lot of activities in Dennis Ionis West's name, according to authorities.
Source: Samantha Gilmore/Unsplash

Sguros did a lot of activities in Dennis Ionis West's name, according to authorities.

The Sheriff's Office said Sguros allegedly used West's information to make it appear he was still alive. He allegedly paid taxes and utilities in West's name and forged his signature on a city building permit.

Sguros also allegedly accessed law enforcement databases from his work computer to obtain West's details.

Seven searches related to West were found between July 2022 and January 2023, including searches for an address, date of birth, and Social Security number, per an affidavit.

He faces charges including official misconduct, criminal use of a deceased person's identification, criminal use of personal identification information, offense against computer users, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

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The Renovation Claim

Sguros allegedly renovated West's house and increased its value
Source: Google Maps

Sguros allegedly renovated West's house and increased its value.

Sguros told investigators he spent at least $214,000 of his own money cleaning and repairing the property and increased its value to about $500,000, per the affidavit.

He said he took control because the home was hazardous and he wanted to prevent squatters and criminal activity. The work included tearing down damaged boards and cleaning the interior.

He later cited the expenses in civil filings seeking reimbursement.

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Sguros was released on bond after he appeared at the court
Source: Dragon White Munthe/Unsplash

Sguros was released on bond after he appeared at the court

The investigation began after West's heirs and a real estate company that bought the property raised concerns, per reports.

When an employee tried to take possession, he encountered Sguros. He surrendered the keys but demanded reimbursement. In February 2026, he filed a civil complaint seeking an equitable lien of more than $200,000.

An attorney for the company filed a complaint with Lauderhill Police in May.

Sguros was placed on administrative leave without pay, appeared in court on October 21, and was released after posting a $25,000 bond, as stated by certain publications.

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