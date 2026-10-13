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EXCLUSIVE: Brigitte Bardot's Widower Blasts Auction of Her Personal Items

Brigitte Bardot's widower condemns the auction of her personal belongings and voices his disapproval.
Source: MEGA

Brigitte Bardot's widower condemns the auction of her personal belongings and voices his disapproval.

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Oct. 13 2026, Updated 6:00 a.m. ET

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Brigitte Bardot left nothing in her will to her fourth and final husband, Bernard d'Ormale, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now the 85-year-old, who married the French cinematic icon in 1992, is irate his late spouse's personal items – including her underwear – were auctioned off, claiming Bardot would never have agreed to the sale.

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Bardot Auction Branded ‘Disrespectful’

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Bernard d'Ormale was left nothing in Brigitte Bardot's will.
Source: MEGA

Bernard d'Ormale was left nothing in Brigitte Bardot's will.

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"She would have sent them packing," he said of his late wife, who died in December 2025 at age 91.

Items on the auction block included the And God Created Woman star's signature straw sun hats, berets, tutus, toiletries, Repetto ballet shoes and undergarments.

"These are personal items," exclaimed d'Ormale. "It's a joke and disrespectful to Brigitte's memory. It's scandalous to strip her bare in this way."

More than $1million in proceeds went to the animal charity founded by Bardot and to Nicolas Charrier, now 66, the son she shared with her late second husband, actor Jacques Charrier.

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Bardot’s Widower Forced From Home

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Nicolas Charrier received a share of the auction proceeds.
Source: MEGA

Nicolas Charrier received a share of the auction proceeds.

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The disinherited widower claims he never expected to inherit any of Bardot's wealth.

"I was the one who told her I didn't want anything at all," he said. But he wasn't happy about being evicted from La Madrague, the St. Tropez villa Bardot bought in 1958, after her death.

"I've lived there for 35 years and now I'm being kicked out – can you believe it?" he said.

He's now reduced to an apartment in public housing.

In addition to Jacques and Bernard, the French cultural icon was also married to director Roger Vadim and socialite Gunter Sachs.

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