EXCLUSIVE: Brigitte Bardot's Widower Blasts Auction of Her Personal Items

Now the 85-year-old, who married the French cinematic icon in 1992, is irate his late spouse's personal items – including her underwear – were auctioned off, claiming Bardot would never have agreed to the sale.

Brigitte Bardot left nothing in her will to her fourth and final husband, Bernard d'Ormale, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bernard d'Ormale was left nothing in Brigitte Bardot's will.

"She would have sent them packing," he said of his late wife, who died in December 2025 at age 91.

Items on the auction block included the And God Created Woman star's signature straw sun hats, berets, tutus, toiletries, Repetto ballet shoes and undergarments.

"These are personal items," exclaimed d'Ormale. "It's a joke and disrespectful to Brigitte's memory. It's scandalous to strip her bare in this way."

More than $1million in proceeds went to the animal charity founded by Bardot and to Nicolas Charrier, now 66, the son she shared with her late second husband, actor Jacques Charrier.