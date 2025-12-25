EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Dramatic 'Hollywood Vanishing' Of One of Tinseltown's Hottest Icons — Before She Bounced Back Sporting Huge Weight Loss

As the daughter of Peter Fonda, granddaughter of Henry Fonda and niece of Jane Fonda, she entered Hollywood carrying a legacy few could rival.

But after a career run that included critically acclaimed and commercially successful films such as Scandal (1989), The Godfather Part III (1990), Single White Female (1992), Point of No Return (1993), Jackie Brown (1997) and A Simple Plan (1998), she abruptly stepped away following her last screen appearance in 2002.

Her ascent had been rapid.

Fonda earned a Golden Globe nomination for Scandal, then became known for balancing blockbusters with prestige projects.

During those years she was relentless in her pursuit of work.

As she once said: "I don't know why, but my mind is like a steel trap when it comes to what I will do with myself in my work. "I'm very work obsessed. It's how I define myself."

Her agent Ilene Feldman agreed, saying at the time: "Bridget does not like to be without a job. Never have I had a client who likes to work as much as she does."