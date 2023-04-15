'Single White Female' Star Bridget Fonda Barely Recognizable In Rare L.A. Sighting

On her L.A. excursion to a landscaping supply store, Fonda was seen carrying a piece of paper, which appeared to possibly be a picture or a map of a location, as well as her phone.

This marks the first time the Single White Female star — who famously played Allison 'Allie' Jones in the cult classic thriller — has been photographed publicly since September 2022. The former Hollywood starlet famously stepped out of the limelight in the early 2000s. Following a bad car accident in 2003 in which she suffered a fractured back, she secluded into her home life allegedly to focus on raising her now 18-year-old son, Oliver, who she shares with husband Danny Elfman.

The 59-year-old is currently believed to reside on a ranch with her son and the famed film composer in Santa Barbara, California.