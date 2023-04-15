Your tip
'Single White Female' Star Bridget Fonda Barely Recognizable In Rare L.A. Sighting

bridget fonda barely recognizable rare la sighting
Apr. 15 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Bridget Fonda was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, Calif., for the first time in over seven months.

The former '90s bombshell went makeup-free and had her graying hair pulled back into a messy up 'do while sporting a black-framed glasses, a striped shirt, an oversized sweater, baggy black pants and a pair of sneakers. She completed the laid-back look with a simple crossbody bag worn over her chest.

bridget fonda barely recognizable rare la sighting
Source: mega

On her L.A. excursion to a landscaping supply store, Fonda was seen carrying a piece of paper, which appeared to possibly be a picture or a map of a location, as well as her phone.

This marks the first time the Single White Female star — who famously played Allison 'Allie' Jones in the cult classic thriller — has been photographed publicly since September 2022. The former Hollywood starlet famously stepped out of the limelight in the early 2000s. Following a bad car accident in 2003 in which she suffered a fractured back, she secluded into her home life allegedly to focus on raising her now 18-year-old son, Oliver, who she shares with husband Danny Elfman.

The 59-year-old is currently believed to reside on a ranch with her son and the famed film composer in Santa Barbara, California.

bridget fonda barely recognizable rare la sighting
Source: mega

In the years after her departure from the public eye, Fonda made brief appearances at several hip Hollywood events, including dad Peter Fonda's induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003, the 2006 premiere for Charlotte's Web starring Dakota Fanning and the 2009 premiere of Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds.

bridget fonda unrecognizable transformation retired photos
Source: mega

Fonda first got her start in acting at the tender age of 5-years-old in her famous father's iconic film, Easy Rider, which debuted in 1969 and had several other small roles throughout her teenage years and early adulthood until she truly struck fame in the '90s.

She went on to helm roles in The Godfather Part III, Point of No Return, Jackie Brown and more.

Source: radar

DailyMail reported the photos of Fonda running errands in Los Angeles.

