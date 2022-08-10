'Breakfast Club' Feud? DJ Envy Shows Work I.D. Badge Still 'Works' After Angela Yee Teases Future Of Program With 'Over' Tweet

Some thought a behind-the-scenes feud had been brewing after DJ Envy took to Instagram with a video of himself walking into work with his I.D. badge this morning.

"It works!!!!!!" he captioned the clip, to which Yee commented, "For now."

There's also been rumblings of drama between Charlamagne and Yee after a viral interview with Gucci Mane. In September 2020, the Guy Code star admitted that he finally apologized to Yee for not defending her during his interview with Gucci.