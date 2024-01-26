Monica Garcia! Jax Taylor! 10 of Bravo’s Biggest Villains
Brandi Glanville
Brandi Glanville earned the villain title after sparking issues as soon as she began her reality TV stint on Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and became one of the main cast members until Season 5. She left an impression of being an impulsive and aggressive star who allegedly bullied her castmates and made racist statements.
For instance, Glanville had her first fight on the show during a game night, calling Kyle Richards a b----.
James Kennedy
Vanderpump Rules hailed its new anti-hero when James Kennedy joined the show in Season 3. Although he outshined the cast members when he lambasted Tom Sandoval with the nickname "a worm with a mustache," he found himself in hot water due to his non-stop fat-shaming tirades and cheating issues.
Jax Taylor
Jax Taylor proudly proclaimed himself a liar and cheater while starring on Vanderpump Rules, and he constantly got on the viewers' nerves because of his behavior.
One of his infamous scenes involved Taylor telling Lala Kent he wanted to make love with her. When Kent exposed him, he immediately denied he ever said it. He was also part of other cheating scandals with Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Faith Stowers.
"This isn't my first time being caught cheating," Taylor said in a solo interview. "In the past, I've gone through months and months of deny, deny, deny, and that didn't work for me."
Katie Maloney
For years, Katie Maloney had been painted as a villain for allegedly bullying the other cast members and having drunken rage incidents that she earned the nickname Tequila Katie.
Kristen Doute
Kristen Doute's villainous nature scored the spotlight more after her split from Sandoval. Viewers applauded her for having her own issues while trying to expose her ex-boyfriend and his evil nature. For Vanderpump Rules' fans, her behavior made her the producers' dream cast member as she made everything overdramatic.
Kenya Moore
From being a beauty queen, Kenya Moore became a villain queen for having different issues including her infamous rants to her hookup story with Phaedra Parks' ex-husband, Apollo Nida.
In her interview with ET, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared what she wanted to change in the series' Season 14.
"I'm the Kenya that I was always meant to be this season," Moore, who joined the TV series in its Season 5, said. "It's so funny because I think that I got pegged into this villain role and now it's like, girl, just let someone else have that baton. Here, pass the scepter on. Honey, it's over for you! I just think I'm back to reclaiming who I was always meant to be on this show. Lighthearted, fun, sassy -- I will still tell a b---- off, but I do it with such dignity and grace."
Monica Garcia
Monica Garcia exited The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after becoming a baddie by getting involved in the Reality Von Tease account.
RHOSLC showrunner Lori Gordon explained that the ladies didn't mingle after the dinner. "I just sat with Monica for an hour, in silence. Not even kidding, didn't even talk," Lori stated. "She just cried. I think it was a real wake-up call for her. She kept saying, 'I'm so embarrassed.' She flew out with me on a separate flight and some other of the crew the next morning."
Phaedra Parks
Parks called herself the "doggone villain" after being booted for lying about Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker. At that time, she claimed her castmates attempted to drug Porsha Williams before luring her back home to sexually assault her.
However, everyone eventually found out that she was the mastermind behind the nasty story.
Stassi Schroeder
Stassi Schroeder has a long list of villainous moments on Vanderpump Rules. As soon as she starred in the series' first season, she immediately showed discomfort when Scheana Shay joined the pack and became the "main woman."
She also notoriously made a huge deal out of her birthday when she lashed out at the people around her while dealing with her breakdowns.
Tom Sandoval
Vanderpump Rules had one massive cheating scandal known as Scandoval. It involved Sandoval cheating on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with Raquel Leviss.