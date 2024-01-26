Monica Garcia! Jax Taylor! 10 of Bravo’s Biggest Villains

From being a beauty queen, Kenya Moore became a villain queen for having different issues including her infamous rants to her hookup story with Phaedra Parks' ex-husband, Apollo Nida.

In her interview with ET, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared what she wanted to change in the series' Season 14.

"I'm the Kenya that I was always meant to be this season," Moore, who joined the TV series in its Season 5, said. "It's so funny because I think that I got pegged into this villain role and now it's like, girl, just let someone else have that baton. Here, pass the scepter on. Honey, it's over for you! I just think I'm back to reclaiming who I was always meant to be on this show. Lighthearted, fun, sassy -- I will still tell a b---- off, but I do it with such dignity and grace."