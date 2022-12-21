Brandy’s Ex-Housekeeper Demands $87k To Cover Her Legal Bills Weeks After Singer Agreed To Pay $40k Over Discrimination Claims
Brandy’s ex-housekeeper has demanded the singer cough up an additional $87k to cover the legal bills she racked up fighting the singer in court — only weeks after they reached a $40k settlement over discrimination claims, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the ex-housekeeper Maria Elizabeth Castaneda has asked the court to award her $87,445.80 to pay her lawyers at the Lipeles Law Group.
The firm claimed it spent a significant amount of time on the case. It said they interviewed potential witnesses and obtained discovery after being hired by Castaneda to sue Brandy.
As part of the preparation, they were getting prepared to depose not only Brandy but her brother Ray J and their mother Sonja.
Eventually, as RadarOnline.com first reported, the firm was able to secure a $40k settlement for their client.
However, the firm said Brandy has refused to agree to pay its legal fees. The firm said the amount is appropriate given the work it did.
The founder of the firm submitted a declaration that stated his firm is not even attempting to recoup the full amount but only a percentage.
As part of his declaration explaining the legal fees, he dropped a bombshell claiming, “When my client received her check from [Brandy], the check bounced. When our client’s check bounced, the bank closed her account and I then had to spend more time personally assisting her in retrieving the funds from [Brandy].”
Brandy has yet to respond.
As RadarOnline.com, the 60-year-old ex-employee, Maria Elizabeth Castaneda, accused Brandy of age discrimination and wrongful termination in her lawsuit. In addition, she said she was not paid her full wages and was denied proper meal breaks.
Castaneda’s lawyer said their client was “not permitted to take an uninterrupted 10-minute rest break in the morning and an uninterrupted 10-minute rest break in the afternoon, nor was [Castaneda] permitted to take an uninterrupted 30-minute meal rest break.”
In court documents, Castaneda revealed she was paid $125 per day. Her duties included cooking, cleaning and doing the laundry. The ex-employee believed she was fired in 2022 because Brandy wanted a younger employee.