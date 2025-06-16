EXCLUSIVE: 'Brady Bunch' Betrayal! How Child Star Susan Olsen Prayed for Show to End

Former child actress Susan Olsen – who played pigtailed cutie Cindy on The Brady Bunch from 1969 to 1974 – has admitted she "felt guilt" when the series ended after five seasons "because I'd been praying for the show to be canceled," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Olsen, 63, who portrayed the youngest of the six siblings in the combined Brady clan, confided she was somewhat relieved when the waning sitcom fizzled out just before she entered her teens – because "it's bad enough to go through your awkward stage and to feel really ugly, but doing it on national TV is not something I wanted to do."

Olsen also shared she was frustrated over her clueless character being continually required to deliver dumb lines.