EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt 'Fuming' Over Faked AI Testimony Posts That Kicked Off Rumor He Spoke During Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Sex Trial
While Brad Pitt's name may have been mentioned during the sex trial case of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the A-lister is in no way about to testify despite the rumors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
AI-created videos suggesting Pitt, 61, would take the stand at the high-profile case spread like wildfire, leaving the movie star livid, according to insiders.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "He is fuming. Brad is just one of a massive string of A-listers who have had their names dragged into this case by third parties, and the use of AI to make it look as if they testified is driving them up the wall, especially Brad."
The rumors circulated online this month, which claimed the disgraced rapper forced Pitt into repeatedly engaging in sexual acts with him. However, no credible evidence or reports were found to back up the claims.
It was then discovered that the origin of the rumors led back to YouTube creators trying to earn advertising revenue by asking artificial-intelligence tools to create videos and fake thumbnail images promoting the false rumor.
The Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor's name did come up during the trial when Combs' former assistant, who testified as "Mia," took the stand.
She testified she once saw Combs assault his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, at the premiere of Pitt's movie, Killing Them Softly, at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012.
According to Mia, Ventura and Combs were speaking inside the theatre when the Bad Boys Records founder started "digging his nails into her arms." She said that while "no one ever leaves in the middle of a premiere event," Combs forced Ventura to exit.
Pitt isn't the only notable Hollywood name to have found themselves caught up in the bizarre and twisted AI world, as others have attempted to dupe online users with their fake videos.
Other videos online appear to show artificially generated court sketches of big names like Eddie Murphy and Jim Carrey testifying at the Combs trial, often discussing their experiences at the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker's much-talked-about "Freak Off' parties.
According to these made-up videos, Murphy told the court that Combs forced him into engaging in sexual activity with him. Murphy was also quoted as claiming, "I left Hollywood because of Diddy."
Carrey claimed he once "took a bath with Diddy as part of his rise to fame," in another fake video.
Other names, including Justin Bieber, Mila Kunis, and Rihanna, have also been falsely brought into the trial. The chaos within the industry is said to have celebrities in fear their name may be brought up next, impacting their career.
Hollywood fixer Ed Lozzi claimed: "Celebrities here are running around like rats with the lights turned on.
"A couple have called me with all kinds of excuses for why they were at these events or were photographed with Combs. The sleaze factor at these "Freak Offs" was over the top, and it's all going to be exposed at the trial."
The 55-year-old is on trial on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges and faces decades behind bars.