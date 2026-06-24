Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Brad Pitt
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt's Stiff Competition — Radar Tells the Full Story of How Actor's Skincare Brand Has Been Hit Hard With Manhood Cream Company Lawsuit

brad pitts skincare brand manhood cream lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt's skincare brand faces a lawsuit from a manhood cream company over branding claims.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 24 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Full Frontal star Brad Pitt is facing stiff competition from a penis cream purveyor who is suing the heartthrob, alleging the name of Pitt's luxury skincare brand too closely resembles that of his wiener-pampering products, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 62-year-old actor cofounded his company with the Perrins, a famed French winemaking family, in 2022. But last year, the company rebranded, changing its name from Le Domaine to Beau Domaine.

Article continues below advertisement

Brad's Brand Faces Cheeky Rival

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Brad Pitt's Beau Domaine skincare brand is facing a lawsuit from Brandon Palas' Beau D. over their similar names.
Source: Mercedes-AMG/Mega / MEGA

Brad Pitt's Beau Domaine skincare brand is facing a lawsuit from Brandon Palas' Beau D. over their similar names.

Article continues below advertisement

That set off a pissing contest with Beau D., which was launched in 2020 by former Men's Vogue and Teen Vogue editor Brandon Palas.

Beau D.'s D. Cream claims to harness "the virile energy of herbs" to "[put] power in your package." Its suggestively named ingredients include dong quai, horny goat weed, he shou wu and eggplant fruit.

Rubbing it on your "eggplant fruit" promises to deliver "maximum moisture, smoothness and potency," the California company says.

Beau D. only sells one other product, a lip salve, which it claims will put "power in your pucker."

The Beau Domaine line, meanwhile, includes a cleanser, an anti-aging serum, a radiance-boosting moisturizer, a body and tattoo cream, and a hand and nail product.

Unlike Beau D., Beau Domaine doesn't sell any, ahem, wood polishers.

Article continues below advertisement

Brad Pitt's Brand Faces Lawsuit

Article continues below advertisement
The skincare line cofounded by Pitt and the Perrin family is being sued for more than $75,000 in damages.
Source: Lumeimages / MEGA

The skincare line cofounded by Pitt and the Perrin family is being sued for more than $75,000 in damages.

Article continues below advertisement

Beau Domaine takes advantage of its connection with the winemaking Perrin clan – it contains GSM10, a patented complex that harnesses the antioxidant power of three iconic French grapes, Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre, that are said to neutralize oxidative stress for visibly smoother skin.

Palas claimed he's tried to settle the dispute over the similar names privately with Pitt's company on three occasions.

Now things have come to a climax, with Beau D. suing Beau Domaine, citing common-law unfair competition, and seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

Article continues below advertisement

Rival Brand Seeks Total Victory

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Jennifer Aniston allegedly halted the auction sale of a private Matthew Perry letter.

EXCLUSIVE: The One Where She Cancelled The Private Letter — Raging Jennifer Aniston Stops Auction Sale of Note to Tragic 'Friends' Co-Star Matthew Perry

Jill Biden has been facing accusations of 'lying on live TV,' according to experts weighing her remarks.

EXCLUSIVE: Jill Biden Accused of 'Lying on Live TV' — Experts Tell Us Former First Lady is Full of It

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Beau D. is seeking to block Pitt's Beau Domaine from using its current brand name in the future.
Source: Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Beau D. is seeking to block Pitt's Beau Domaine from using its current brand name in the future.

The Malibu-based brand also wants the court to neuter Beau Domaine, banning Pitt's company from ever using the name in the future.

"It's about protecting the integrity of what we've spent years building and ensuring independent brands have the right to grow without being overshadowed or diluted," Palas said.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.