EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt's Stiff Competition — Radar Tells the Full Story of How Actor's Skincare Brand Has Been Hit Hard With Manhood Cream Company Lawsuit

That set off a pissing contest with Beau D., which was launched in 2020 by former Men's Vogue and Teen Vogue editor Brandon Palas.

Beau D.'s D. Cream claims to harness "the virile energy of herbs" to "[put] power in your package." Its suggestively named ingredients include dong quai, horny goat weed, he shou wu and eggplant fruit.

Rubbing it on your "eggplant fruit" promises to deliver "maximum moisture, smoothness and potency," the California company says.

Beau D. only sells one other product, a lip salve, which it claims will put "power in your pucker."

The Beau Domaine line, meanwhile, includes a cleanser, an anti-aging serum, a radiance-boosting moisturizer, a body and tattoo cream, and a hand and nail product.

Unlike Beau D., Beau Domaine doesn't sell any, ahem, wood polishers.