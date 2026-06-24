EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt's Stiff Competition — Radar Tells the Full Story of How Actor's Skincare Brand Has Been Hit Hard With Manhood Cream Company Lawsuit
June 24 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Full Frontal star Brad Pitt is facing stiff competition from a penis cream purveyor who is suing the heartthrob, alleging the name of Pitt's luxury skincare brand too closely resembles that of his wiener-pampering products, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 62-year-old actor cofounded his company with the Perrins, a famed French winemaking family, in 2022. But last year, the company rebranded, changing its name from Le Domaine to Beau Domaine.
Brad's Brand Faces Cheeky Rival
That set off a pissing contest with Beau D., which was launched in 2020 by former Men's Vogue and Teen Vogue editor Brandon Palas.
Beau D.'s D. Cream claims to harness "the virile energy of herbs" to "[put] power in your package." Its suggestively named ingredients include dong quai, horny goat weed, he shou wu and eggplant fruit.
Rubbing it on your "eggplant fruit" promises to deliver "maximum moisture, smoothness and potency," the California company says.
Beau D. only sells one other product, a lip salve, which it claims will put "power in your pucker."
The Beau Domaine line, meanwhile, includes a cleanser, an anti-aging serum, a radiance-boosting moisturizer, a body and tattoo cream, and a hand and nail product.
Unlike Beau D., Beau Domaine doesn't sell any, ahem, wood polishers.
Brad Pitt's Brand Faces Lawsuit
Beau Domaine takes advantage of its connection with the winemaking Perrin clan – it contains GSM10, a patented complex that harnesses the antioxidant power of three iconic French grapes, Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre, that are said to neutralize oxidative stress for visibly smoother skin.
Palas claimed he's tried to settle the dispute over the similar names privately with Pitt's company on three occasions.
Now things have come to a climax, with Beau D. suing Beau Domaine, citing common-law unfair competition, and seeking more than $75,000 in damages.
Rival Brand Seeks Total Victory
The Malibu-based brand also wants the court to neuter Beau Domaine, banning Pitt's company from ever using the name in the future.
"It's about protecting the integrity of what we've spent years building and ensuring independent brands have the right to grow without being overshadowed or diluted," Palas said.