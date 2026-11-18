RadarOnline.com can reveal the 62-year-old star made his pitch at the Hollywood premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth on Monday, November 16, just after it was announced that Pattinson, 40, had been announced as the star succeeding Daniel Craig , 58, as Britain's most famous secret agent.

Brad Pitt has emerged as one of Hollywood's biggest names being lined up to play the next James Bond villain after the Oscar -winning actor enthusiastically volunteering to face off against Robert Pattinson's newly announced 007 .

Movie insiders tell us Pitt's enthusiastic comments have placed him among several prominent Hollywood stars hoping to secure a role in the next installment of the long-running spy franchise.

The actor added: "Sign me up for the villain. Get Denis Villeneuve on the flip phone, let's go!"

Pitt said during his red carpet appearance to promote his latest project: "Robert! Denis! You know, I'd like to do that. I'd be up for that. My man Javier [Bardem] did it so well. It's tall shoes, but I'd take that on."

Director Denis Villeneuve, 59, is set to oversee the forthcoming instalment, with several A-list actors already publicly expressing interest in joining the franchise.

One well-placed Hollywood insider said: "Brad would be an extraordinary choice for a Bond villain. He's got the star power, charisma and screen presence to make the character genuinely formidable. The prospect of him going head-to-head with Robert Pattinson would be a huge attraction for audiences, and it's exactly the kind of casting that could give the franchise another major boost.

"Denis is assembling what could become one of the most exciting Bond films in years, and Brad is the sort of heavyweight actor who would immediately elevate the project. He's made it clear he's interested, and it would be fascinating to see what they could create together. But nothing has been decided yet".

The insider noted, "There is also no shortage of major stars who would love to play the next Bond villain. Brad is now firmly part of that conversation after publicly putting himself forward. It's a coveted role because actors can really let loose, and the chance to face a new 007 makes it even more appealing.

"The chemistry between Brad and Robert could be incredible. You've got two actors from different generations with very different screen personalities. Brad could bring charm, menace, and unpredictability to the villain, while Robert would offer a completely different energy as Bond. It's a pairing that practically sells itself. The combination would be box office gold."

The source noted Pitt is among the A-list frontrunners for the role.