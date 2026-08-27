EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt 'Back on the Bottle' After Seven Years of Sobriety

Boozing Brad Pitt is back to swilling the sauce after seven years of sobriety – and admits he felt "suicidal" while dealing with "family stuff" after splitting from Angelina Jolie in 2016, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Brad has been to h--- and back in recent years, so it's really no big surprise that he's fallen off the wagon," an insider said. "He tried his best, and the fact he stayed sober for so long is little short of heroic.

"But sadly, the hits kept on coming."