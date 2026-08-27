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EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt 'Back on the Bottle' After Seven Years of Sobriety

Brad Pitt is 'back on the bottle' after seven sober years, revealing he now drinks in moderation.
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt is 'back on the bottle' after seven sober years, revealing he now drinks in moderation.

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Aug. 27 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Boozing Brad Pitt is back to swilling the sauce after seven years of sobriety – and admits he felt "suicidal" while dealing with "family stuff" after splitting from Angelina Jolie in 2016, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Brad has been to h--- and back in recent years, so it's really no big surprise that he's fallen off the wagon," an insider said. "He tried his best, and the fact he stayed sober for so long is little short of heroic.

"But sadly, the hits kept on coming."

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Brad Reeling From Family Estrangement

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Brad Pitt reportedly resumed drinking after his divorce from Angelina Jolie.
Source: Jay Hirano/MEGA

Brad Pitt reportedly resumed drinking after his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

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Sources believe the emotionally battered Fight Club hunk, 62, who swears he now only consumes alcohol in moderation, is still reeling from his and 51-year-old Jolie's nasty, drawn-out divorce and remains devastated over his reported estrangement from his six children.

The ex-couple's kids – Maddox, 25, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and 18-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox – have appeared to side with their mother, and sources said they've disputed the suggestion that Jolie purposely alienated them from their father.

But adding to Brad's heartache, four of them have filed to legally drop the Pitt surname, sources said.

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Family Estrangement Fueled Brad’s Despair

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Maddox, Pax, Zahara and Shiloh reportedly moved to drop the Pitt surname.
Source: MEGA

Maddox, Pax, Zahara and Shiloh reportedly moved to drop the Pitt surname.

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"It's no secret that the loss of his kids hit him like a ton of bricks and ripped his morale to shreds," the insider explained. "That's what people in his life are assuming drove him over the edge and back to the bottle – the horrific realization that his relationship with his kids has totally broken down and that they've chosen to ditch him and staunchly support their mother instead.

"The fact that this period coincided with him simultaneously feeling suicidal is just tragic to the folks that know Brad.

"He clearly saw it as a way out of his h---."

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Pitt’s Inner Circle Fears Fragile State

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Jolie remains locked in a court battle with Pitt over their French winery.
Source: Stefano Costantino / MEGA

Jolie remains locked in a court battle with Pitt over their French winery.

Meanwhile, the bitter exes are still battling in court over Jolie selling her stake in the French winery the pair purchased in 2011.

According to the source, those close to Pitt are proud of him for opening up about his anguish. But the insider ominously added: "Make no mistake – there's a lot of worry and alarm in his world right now. He is clearly in a very fragile and precarious state."

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