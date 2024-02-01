Boygenius' Phoebe Bridgers Ramping Up Collection Efforts Against Music Producer Chris Nelson Who Owes Her $500k

Phoebe Bridgers asked a court to help her collect on the $500k she was awarded after shutting down music producer Chris Nelson’s defamation lawsuit. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Boygenius singer demanded Nelson be sanctioned of $5k for refusing to turn over information on his finances and income.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Bridgers said Nelson’s conduct is “preventing” her from enforcing the judgment she won. She claimed to want information on Nelson’s business that resells music equipment and his salary. “Despite owing Ms. Bridgers a substantial amount of money, he is continuing to sell equipment while refusing to pay the Judgment. For example, eight months ago, he was offering to sell an audio tube mixing console for $350,000,” the motion read. “Beyond this, Ms. Bridgers knows almost nothing about Mr. Nelson, his business, or his assets.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

A judge has yet to rule on Bridger’s motion to compel Nelson to turn over the requested documents and information. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in 2023, Bridgers was awarded $493k in legal fees after shutting Nelson in court.

Nelson sued Bridgers in 2021 for $3.8 million. He accused her of spreading malicious lies about him on social media. In his lawsuit, Nelson explained he had dated a woman named Emily Bannon. He said Bannon also had a relationship with Bridgers.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Nelson claimed after he broke things off with Bannon, his ex and Bridgers concocted a “revenge plan” to take him down personally and professionally. In court documents, the producer accused Bridgers of writing on her Instagram, “I witnessed and can personally verify much of the abuse (grooming, stealing, violence) perpetuated by Chris Nelson.”

Article continues below advertisement

Nelson said Bridgers then directed her followers to check out Bannon’s Instagram page — where Bannon had posted accusations racially motivated violence, hate crimes and fraud against Nelson. The producer demanded millions in damages from Bridgers. She claimed her comments were protected by the First Amendment.

Source: mega

A judge ended up siding with Bridgers and dismissed the lawsuit in November 2022 — and awarded Bridgers her attorney fees. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Bridgers accused Nelson of leaking portions of her confidential deposition. He denied the claims and the judge declined to sanction Nelson.