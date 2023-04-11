Your tip
Singer Phoebe Bridgers Accuses Music Producer Of Leaking Confidential Deposition

phoebebridgers pp
By:

Apr. 11 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Singer Phoebe Bridgers has demanded the music producer who unsuccessfully sued her for defamation be found in contempt of court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the rockstar accused Chris Nelson of leaking portions of her April 8, 2022 deposition transcript on his Instagram.

phoebebridgers
Bridgers said the court had ordered the transcript to be sealed. “His violation, therefore, was willful. He had the ability to comply with the Court’s Protective Order by refraining from posting the Confidential deposition testimony on his Instagram story,” her attorney wrote.

Further, her attorney said the leak was part of his “obsessive desire to embarrass Phoebe.”

The filing noted, “Mr. Nelson has further displayed his obsession with embarrassing Ms. Bridgers by creating a website with the domain theproblemwithphoebebridgers.com, where he has published Ms. Bridgers’s text messages and suggesting he will publish her deposition transcript and video, listing them as “Coming Soon.”

Bridgers demanded Nelson be held in contempt and ordered to pay monetary sanctions. In addition, she demanded $7k to pay her lawyers.

phoebebridgers
Nelson objected to the request to find him in contempt. He claimed he did not violate the court order and said the posts in question had been removed.

A judge has yet to rule.

Back in 2021, Bridgers was sued for $3.8 million by music producer Chris Nelson for defamation. He accused the singer of spreading lies about him on social media.

Nelson dated a woman named Emily Bannon. The producer’s girlfriend also had a relationship with Bridgers.

phobebebridgers
In his lawsuit, Nelson said after his relationship with Bannon ended, Bannon and Bridgers went on a “revenge plot” to ruin him.

He said Bridgers wrote on Instagram, “I witnessed and can personally verify much of the abuse (grooming, stealing, violence) perpetuated by Chris Nelson.” The singer then directed her followers to Bannon’s page where she had posted accusations of racially motivated violence, hate crimes and fraud.

phoebebridgers
Nelson demanded 7-figure settlement. Bridgers claimed her statements were protected by the First Amendment. A judge sided with Bridgers and dismissed the lawsuit in November 2022.

