Bonnie Blue Releases Manual Filled With Bedroom Secrets Including How to Please a Woman in Bed — And Claims Size Doesn't Matter

The 26-year-old adult performer, real name Tia Billinger, now claims she is pregnant after a 400-man "breeding o---" and is "famed" for her claim she managed to sleep with more than 1,000 lovers in a day .

Bonnie Blue has issued an "instruction manual" to men on how to please women in bed – and RadarOnline.com can reveal her tips are not what her fans would expect.

She has now said about the keys to being great in bed: "My advice on how to have great s-- would be that it needs to be fun. Don't overthink it and don't be self-conscious. S-- should be fun. You don't need to be a performer, you don't need a massive p---- and you don't need a perfect body.

"Go into it and have fun. Whether you last 10 seconds or 60 minutes, or don't finish, it's fine. Give someone a pleasurable experience, and the rest will work itself out."

Blue added she and other women are not on the lookout for six-pack sporting partners.

The adult content creator added, "A lot of women talk about body positivity. But in terms of men, they don't always have their friends or wives saying, 'I don't mind that your body has changed or that you're no longer lean'… be confident.

"That's the sexiest thing you can have about yourself."

Blue added about how she prefers normal men to celebs: "My inbox is always busy. I get messages from big celebrities all the time. A lot of footballers and pop stars contact me. I might have had politicians, too, but I wouldn't know because I couldn't name any of them.

"The people I like to sleep with are my fans and subscribers. I want to sleep with people who haven't been laid for a long time or are virgins. That's what I enjoy."

"I prefer that to someone who has got 10 other girls waiting to sleep with them," Blue noted.