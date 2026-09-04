EXCLUSIVE: Bob Newhart Was 'Crushed' and 'Lost' His 'Sparkle' After the Death of His Wife, Source Claims
Sept. 4 2026, Published 12:26 p.m. ET
Late actor Bob Newhart was "crushed" after the loss of his wife of 60 years in 2023, which sparked worries among loved ones that he wouldn't survive long without her, according to a source.
One day before the second anniversary of the Newhart actor's death, RadarOnline.com revisits his decades-long marriage.
Inside Bob and Ginnie Newhart's Love Story
In 1962, Bob and Ginnie met for the first time through a mutual friend, Buddy Hackett, who thought they would be perfect for each other.
"Buddy said, 'I've got a girl for you,'" Bob said in a 2019 interview with People. "'She's going with another guy, but I don't think he's right for her, so I'm going to fix you up on a blind date. You'll meet her, and you'll date, and you'll get married. Then you'll have kids, and you'll call one of the kids Buddy.' Which we did."
Bob and Ginnie tied the knot in 1963 and welcomed four kids together: Robert, Timothy, Jennifer, and Courtney. One of their daughters had the nickname "Buddy."
They remained married until Ginnie's death in April 2023. She was 82.
Bob Newhart Wasn't the 'Same' After Wife's Death
On April 24, 2023, the Newhart family released a statement announcing her passing.
"We lost our beloved Ginnie Quinn Newhart - Wife, Mother and Grandmother on April 23rd, 2023, after a long battle with illness," the statement read. "She was our rock and we miss her terribly."
In the months that followed, Bob wasn't "the same" and "lost that sparkle so many held dear," according to the source.
"He and Ginnie were a loving team all the years they were married," the source explained. "She was everything to him and a huge support during his long and storied career."
'Ginnie's Death Crushed Him'
Bob's shift in behavior also reportedly caused those close to him to worry he might be in his final days.
"It’s not unusual among the elderly to die soon after losing a spouse," the source shared at the time.
Although people were "checking in on him and trying to do everything they can to lift his spirits," he didn't "seem receptive" to their attempts as he grieved.
"Ginnie’s death crushed him," according to the source, who said the "fear" was that he would "soon follow her."
Bob Newhart Died at 94
On July 18, 2024, Bob passed away at 94 after suffering several short illnesses, according to his rep.
It was just over one year after Ginnie's death.
Bob was best known for his work in comedy television, including The Bob Newhart Show, Newhart, and Bob. He also had notable guest roles in ER, The Librarian: Quest for the Spear, Desperate Housewives, and The Big Bang Theory.
He also had memorable roles in film, such as Elf, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, The Rescuers Down Under, and more.
"I've lived in an incredible time," he told NPR of his career in 2014. "I've lived in the days of Johnny Carson, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin — incredibly rewarding times. ... I could never look on my life as a failure — it's far beyond anything I ever thought I would attain."