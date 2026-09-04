EXCLUSIVE: Bob Newhart Was 'Crushed' and 'Lost' His 'Sparkle' After the Death of His Wife, Source Claims

In 1962, Bob and Ginnie met for the first time through a mutual friend, Buddy Hackett, who thought they would be perfect for each other.

"Buddy said, 'I've got a girl for you,'" Bob said in a 2019 interview with People. "'She's going with another guy, but I don't think he's right for her, so I'm going to fix you up on a blind date. You'll meet her, and you'll date, and you'll get married. Then you'll have kids, and you'll call one of the kids Buddy.' Which we did."

Bob and Ginnie tied the knot in 1963 and welcomed four kids together: Robert, Timothy, Jennifer, and Courtney. One of their daughters had the nickname "Buddy."

They remained married until Ginnie's death in April 2023. She was 82.