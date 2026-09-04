Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Celebrity News
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Bob Newhart Was 'Crushed' and 'Lost' His 'Sparkle' After the Death of His Wife, Source Claims

Bob Newhart was married to his wife, Ginnie, for 60 years.
Source: MEGA

Bob Newhart was married to his wife, Ginnie, for 60 years.

Sept. 4 2026, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Late actor Bob Newhart was "crushed" after the loss of his wife of 60 years in 2023, which sparked worries among loved ones that he wouldn't survive long without her, according to a source.

One day before the second anniversary of the Newhart actor's death, RadarOnline.com revisits his decades-long marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Bob and Ginnie Newhart's Love Story

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Bob and Ginnie Newhart got married in 1963.
Source: MEGA

Bob and Ginnie Newhart got married in 1963.

In 1962, Bob and Ginnie met for the first time through a mutual friend, Buddy Hackett, who thought they would be perfect for each other.

"Buddy said, 'I've got a girl for you,'" Bob said in a 2019 interview with People. "'She's going with another guy, but I don't think he's right for her, so I'm going to fix you up on a blind date. You'll meet her, and you'll date, and you'll get married. Then you'll have kids, and you'll call one of the kids Buddy.' Which we did."

Bob and Ginnie tied the knot in 1963 and welcomed four kids together: Robert, Timothy, Jennifer, and Courtney. One of their daughters had the nickname "Buddy."

They remained married until Ginnie's death in April 2023. She was 82.

Article continues below advertisement

Bob Newhart Wasn't the 'Same' After Wife's Death

Ginnie Newhart passed away in April 2023.
Source: MEGA

Ginnie Newhart passed away in April 2023.

On April 24, 2023, the Newhart family released a statement announcing her passing.

"We lost our beloved Ginnie Quinn Newhart - Wife, Mother and Grandmother on April 23rd, 2023, after a long battle with illness," the statement read. "She was our rock and we miss her terribly."

In the months that followed, Bob wasn't "the same" and "lost that sparkle so many held dear," according to the source.

"He and Ginnie were a loving team all the years they were married," the source explained. "She was everything to him and a huge support during his long and storied career."

Article continues below advertisement

'Ginnie's Death Crushed Him'

Bob Newhart sparked concerns for his health after Ginnie's death, according to a source.
Source: MEGA

Bob Newhart sparked concerns for his health after Ginnie's death, according to a source.

Bob's shift in behavior also reportedly caused those close to him to worry he might be in his final days.

"It’s not unusual among the elderly to die soon after losing a spouse," the source shared at the time.

Although people were "checking in on him and trying to do everything they can to lift his spirits," he didn't "seem receptive" to their attempts as he grieved.

"Ginnie’s death crushed him," according to the source, who said the "fear" was that he would "soon follow her."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Brad Pitt reveals how 'family stuff' left him at his lowest point and struggling to find his footing.

EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt Reveals 'Family Stuff' Left Him at His Lowest Point

Tracee Ellis Ross blasts Jay Leno over the 'Girlfriends' snub that left her questioning Hollywood.

EXCLUSIVE: Tracee Ellis Ross Blasts Jay Leno Over 'Girlfriends' Awards Snub

Bob Newhart Died at 94

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Bob Newhart died at 94.
Source: MEGA

Bob Newhart died at 94.

On July 18, 2024, Bob passed away at 94 after suffering several short illnesses, according to his rep.

It was just over one year after Ginnie's death.

Bob was best known for his work in comedy television, including The Bob Newhart Show, Newhart, and Bob. He also had notable guest roles in ER, The Librarian: Quest for the Spear, Desperate Housewives, and The Big Bang Theory.

He also had memorable roles in film, such as Elf, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, The Rescuers Down Under, and more.

"I've lived in an incredible time," he told NPR of his career in 2014. "I've lived in the days of Johnny Carson, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin — incredibly rewarding times. ... I could never look on my life as a failure — it's far beyond anything I ever thought I would attain."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.