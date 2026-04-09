EXCLUSIVE: Bob Barker's Suicide Heartbreak — Wife's Death Nearly Led TV Icon to Pay the Ultimate Price

"Bob really went into a funk after [her death]," said the former producer, Barbara Hunter. "He was ready to take his own life. That's what he shared with me."

Barker and Jo had gone on vacation to Hawaii in August 1981, but she died only two months later after being diagnosed with lung cancer, Hunter recounted.

After a long period of mourning, Barker entered a new "Mr. Man About Town" phase, said Holly Hallstrom, who was one of "Barker's Beauties" for almost 20 years.

"He knew he was the star of the biggest show in daytime, and Dorothy Jo wasn't there anymore, keeping him reined in," Hallstrom continued. "It was like he was unleashed and turned into this narcissistic egomaniac."