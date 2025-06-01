Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Celebrity Death

Beloved 'Boardwalk Empire' Star Devin Harjes Dead at 41 After 3-Month Battle With Cancer

Photo of Devin Harjes
Source: HBO

Devin Harjes died at 41.

Profile Image

June 1 2025, Published 1:42 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Actor Devin Harjes, whose notable performances include acclaimed series such as Boardwalk Empire, Daredevil, and Gotham, has tragically passed away at the age of 41.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Harjes untimely died on Tuesday, May 27, at Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York City following a battle with cancer, which he had been diagnosed with just three months ago.

Article continues below advertisement

Devin Harjes Was a Star

boardwalk empire star devin harjes dead battle cancer
Source: HBO

Devin Harjes starred in several hit TV shows.

Surviving Devin are his parents, Randy and Rosanne Harjes, his sister Trish Harjes, and two nieces, alongside his former wife, Shiva Shobitha, and an extended family.

An obituary revealed that his family is deeply mourning the loss of a dedicated son, brother, and uncle.

Devin was born in Lubbock, Texas, where he developed a love for horses during his childhood. His journey into the world of acting began at a young age, as he pursued theatrical studies during his college years, ultimately making his debut on the off-Broadway stage.

It was in 2011 that he captivated audiences with his television debut, portraying the renowned boxer Jack Dempsey in two episodes of HBO's critically acclaimed series, Boardwalk Empire.

His career would continue to flourish in 2015 when he took on the role of Clyde, a bank guard in the TV DC series Gotham. The same year, Harjes also acted in a Marvel project, stepping into the role of Oscar, a nurse working at the infamous Rikers Island, in the Netflix series Daredevil.

Article continues below advertisement

Harjes' Career

boardwalk empire star devin harjes dead battle cancer
Source: HBO

Devin Harjes starred in 15 films and TV series.

Harjes appeared in a roster of popular television shows, including Blue Bloods, Orange Is the New Black, Elementary, and FBI. His film credits featured names like Surprise Surprise, Mr. Conovy, Rebel in the Reye, Boyz of Summer and The Forest Is Red.

His remarkable performance in Boyz of Summer garnered him an Honorable Mention for Best Supporting Actor at the Long Island International Film Expo, while he earned the title of Best Actor at the Tolentino International Film Festival in Italy for his performance in The Forest Is Red. Most recently, Harjes graced the screen as Pete Baylor, a recurring character in the NBC drama series Manifest. His colleagues and friends have taken to social media to express their sorrow and admiration for his talent and passion.

The Reactions

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
diddy sex trial grisliest details showbiz horror saga

EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Carnival of Horror' — We Reveal the Grisliest Details of Showbiz's 'Sickest Ever Sex Trial'

rod stewart drinking death fears friends intervention

EXCLUSIVE: Rod Stewart Feared to Be Drinking Himself to Death as It's 'A Fun Way to Go' – While Pals 'Plan Lifestyle Intervention' for 80-Year-Old Wildman

boardwalk empire star devin harjes dead battle cancer
Source: MEGA

Devin Harjes was diagnosed with cancer in February.

Antonio DiFonzo, the director and writer of Boyz of Summer, honored Harjes in a heartfelt Facebook post: "Terribly sad news as we lost Devin Harjes, an amazing actor and friend. He was constantly striving to be better and put his heart and soul into everything he did!"

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.