Beloved 'Boardwalk Empire' Star Devin Harjes Dead at 41 After 3-Month Battle With Cancer
Actor Devin Harjes, whose notable performances include acclaimed series such as Boardwalk Empire, Daredevil, and Gotham, has tragically passed away at the age of 41.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Harjes untimely died on Tuesday, May 27, at Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York City following a battle with cancer, which he had been diagnosed with just three months ago.
Devin Harjes Was a Star
Surviving Devin are his parents, Randy and Rosanne Harjes, his sister Trish Harjes, and two nieces, alongside his former wife, Shiva Shobitha, and an extended family.
An obituary revealed that his family is deeply mourning the loss of a dedicated son, brother, and uncle.
Devin was born in Lubbock, Texas, where he developed a love for horses during his childhood. His journey into the world of acting began at a young age, as he pursued theatrical studies during his college years, ultimately making his debut on the off-Broadway stage.
It was in 2011 that he captivated audiences with his television debut, portraying the renowned boxer Jack Dempsey in two episodes of HBO's critically acclaimed series, Boardwalk Empire.
His career would continue to flourish in 2015 when he took on the role of Clyde, a bank guard in the TV DC series Gotham. The same year, Harjes also acted in a Marvel project, stepping into the role of Oscar, a nurse working at the infamous Rikers Island, in the Netflix series Daredevil.
Harjes' Career
Harjes appeared in a roster of popular television shows, including Blue Bloods, Orange Is the New Black, Elementary, and FBI. His film credits featured names like Surprise Surprise, Mr. Conovy, Rebel in the Reye, Boyz of Summer and The Forest Is Red.
His remarkable performance in Boyz of Summer garnered him an Honorable Mention for Best Supporting Actor at the Long Island International Film Expo, while he earned the title of Best Actor at the Tolentino International Film Festival in Italy for his performance in The Forest Is Red. Most recently, Harjes graced the screen as Pete Baylor, a recurring character in the NBC drama series Manifest. His colleagues and friends have taken to social media to express their sorrow and admiration for his talent and passion.
The Reactions
Antonio DiFonzo, the director and writer of Boyz of Summer, honored Harjes in a heartfelt Facebook post: "Terribly sad news as we lost Devin Harjes, an amazing actor and friend. He was constantly striving to be better and put his heart and soul into everything he did!"