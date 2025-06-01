Beloved 'Boardwalk Empire' Star Devin Harjes Dead at 41 After 3-Month Battle With Cancer

RadarOnline.com can reveal Harjes untimely died on Tuesday, May 27, at Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York City following a battle with cancer , which he had been diagnosed with just three months ago.

Actor Devin Harjes, whose notable performances include acclaimed series such as Boardwalk Empire , Daredevil, and Gotham, has tragically passed away at the age of 41.

Surviving Devin are his parents, Randy and Rosanne Harjes, his sister Trish Harjes, and two nieces, alongside his former wife, Shiva Shobitha, and an extended family.

An obituary revealed that his family is deeply mourning the loss of a dedicated son, brother, and uncle.

Devin was born in Lubbock, Texas, where he developed a love for horses during his childhood. His journey into the world of acting began at a young age, as he pursued theatrical studies during his college years, ultimately making his debut on the off-Broadway stage.

It was in 2011 that he captivated audiences with his television debut, portraying the renowned boxer Jack Dempsey in two episodes of HBO's critically acclaimed series, Boardwalk Empire.

His career would continue to flourish in 2015 when he took on the role of Clyde, a bank guard in the TV DC series Gotham. The same year, Harjes also acted in a Marvel project, stepping into the role of Oscar, a nurse working at the infamous Rikers Island, in the Netflix series Daredevil.