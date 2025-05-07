Michael Pitt Arrested and Charged With Sexual Abuse as 'Boardwalk Empire' Actor Accused Of 'Forcing Oral Sex' on Victim — Could See 'Up to 25 Years' Behind Bars if Convicted
Boardwalk Empire star Michael Pitt has been arrested on charges of sexual abuse and non-consensual oral sex.
The actor was hit with multiple criminal charges after his shocking arraignment in a Brooklyn courtroom last week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court records, Pitt, 44, was arrested on May 2 and arraigned later that same day.
A copy of the grand jury indictment, obtained by People, revealed the alleged incidents took place on four occasions between April 2020 and August 2021.
It’s unclear whether the alleged victim is the same in each incident, as all names have been redacted in the indictment.
According to the indictment, on August 5, 2020, Pitt allegedly performed oral sex on an individual without their consent and through forcible compulsion.
He has also been accused of assaulting another person with a piece of wood on that same day.
In June 2021, Pitt allegedly attempted to harm someone with a cinderblock, and later in August, he reportedly strangled another individual.
The full list of charges includes first and third-degree criminal sexual act, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of attempted second-degree assault, and second-degree strangulation.
The most serious – first-degree criminal sexual abuse – carries a potential prison sentence of five to 25 years if convicted.
The actor has pleaded not guilty to all nine charges.
Pitt's attorney, Cary London, said her client will be exonerated in court.
She explained: "Unfortunately, we live in a world where somebody like Mr. Pitt – an accomplished professional who would never so much as contemplate these crimes – can be arrested on the uncorroborated word of an unhinged individual.
"We look forward to proving his innocence through the evidence and not thru the media."
Pitt is scheduled to return to court on June 17.
The actor was born on April 10, 1981, in West Orange, New Jersey.
He kicked off his acting career in the late 1990s with a role in Dellaventura before making a name for himself as Henry Parker on Dawson's Creek from 1999 to 2000.
His film credits include standout roles in Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2001), The Dreamers (2003), Funny Games (2007), I Origins (2014), and Ghost in the Shell (2017).
On the small screen, he became well-known for playing Jimmy Darmody in HBO's Boardwalk Empire (2010–2011) and Mason Verger in NBC's Hannibal (2014).
Beyond acting, Pitt is also a musician, having been part of the band Pagoda.