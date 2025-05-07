Michael Pitt Arrested and Charged With Sexual Abuse as 'Boardwalk Empire' Actor Accused Of 'Forcing Oral Sex' on Victim — Could See 'Up to 25 Years' Behind Bars if Convicted

Boardwalk Empire star Michael Pitt has been arrested on charges of sexual abuse and non-consensual oral sex. The actor was hit with multiple criminal charges after his shocking arraignment in a Brooklyn courtroom last week, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actor has pleaded not guilty to all nine charges.

Article continues below advertisement

According to court records, Pitt, 44, was arrested on May 2 and arraigned later that same day. A copy of the grand jury indictment, obtained by People, revealed the alleged incidents took place on four occasions between April 2020 and August 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Pitt could see up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Article continues below advertisement

It’s unclear whether the alleged victim is the same in each incident, as all names have been redacted in the indictment. According to the indictment, on August 5, 2020, Pitt allegedly performed oral sex on an individual without their consent and through forcible compulsion. He has also been accused of assaulting another person with a piece of wood on that same day.

Article continues below advertisement

In June 2021, Pitt allegedly attempted to harm someone with a cinderblock, and later in August, he reportedly strangled another individual. The full list of charges includes first and third-degree criminal sexual act, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of attempted second-degree assault, and second-degree strangulation.

Article continues below advertisement

The most serious – first-degree criminal sexual abuse – carries a potential prison sentence of five to 25 years if convicted. The actor has pleaded not guilty to all nine charges.

Article continues below advertisement

Pitt's attorney, Cary London, has expressed confidence the actor will be cleared of any charges in court.

Article continues below advertisement

Pitt's attorney, Cary London, said her client will be exonerated in court. She explained: "Unfortunately, we live in a world where somebody like Mr. Pitt – an accomplished professional who would never so much as contemplate these crimes – can be arrested on the uncorroborated word of an unhinged individual. "We look forward to proving his innocence through the evidence and not thru the media."

Article continues below advertisement

Pitt is scheduled to return to court on June 17. The actor was born on April 10, 1981, in West Orange, New Jersey. He kicked off his acting career in the late 1990s with a role in Dellaventura before making a name for himself as Henry Parker on Dawson's Creek from 1999 to 2000.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The Boardwalk Empire star is due back in court on June 17.