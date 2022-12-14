‘BMF’ Star Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Gun Charge After Airport Arrest, Ready To Fight Case
BMF star Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. is ready to fight the criminal charges filed against him after his recent airport arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 22-year-old actor hired attorney Jarlens Princilis who entered a not-guilty plea on behalf of his client.
In addition, Flenory demanded the state hand over “all material related to his case.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Tuesday, Flenory, the star of the 50 Cent-produced show, was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Law enforcement sources said they found a Glock 19 9mm in his carry-on luggage.
Sources said the weapon was not loaded but officers found a 15-round magazine. Flenory did not have a carry permit.
The airport police called the Broward County Sheriff’s Office who responded and took Flenory into custody on a felony charge. He was released hours later a $2,500 bond. Flenory’s arrest is the 130th gun incident at theFort Lauderdale-Hollywood this year.
Hours after the arrest, 50 Cent took to Instagram to joke about the situation while hyping his new show. He said, “what the f--- ! LIL Meech didn’t hear them say cut. BMF returns Jan 6 Black mafia Fridays.”
Power star, Michael Rainey Jr, joined in on the joke adding, "When trynna prove BMF is more realistic than Power goes wrong.”
Hours after his release, Flenory posted a video of him on a private jet with his close friends. He didn’t appear too bothered by his recent jail stint.
Flenory Jr. was not an actor but was approached by 50 Cent for the role.
“At first it sounded crazy — I had never acted before. I was actually in school for business at UNLV, in Las Vegas. [Now] I want to act for the rest of my life. I feel like I found my calling. So, 50 basically brought acting to me. He's the reason that I’m acting. He helped me get the role, but I had to earn it and show the network [that I was the right choice],” he previously said.