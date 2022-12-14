‘BMF’ Star Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Gun Charge After Airport Arrest, Ready To Fight Case

Hours after his release, Flenory posted a video of him on a private jet with his close friends. He didn’t appear too bothered by his recent jail stint.

Flenory Jr. was not an actor but was approached by 50 Cent for the role.

“At first it sounded crazy — I had never acted before. I was actually in school for business at UNLV, in Las Vegas. [Now] I want to act for the rest of my life. I feel like I found my calling. So, 50 basically brought acting to me. He's the reason that I’m acting. He helped me get the role, but I had to earn it and show the network [that I was the right choice],” he previously said.