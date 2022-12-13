‘BMF’ Star Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. Arrested At Airport With Gun, 50 Cent Trolls Actor
Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. who stars in the 50 Cent-produced show BMF has been arrested at a Florida airport after police found him with a gun, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, Flenory Jr, 22, was taken into custody at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Tuesday.
Law enforcement sources said the actor had a Glock 19 9mm in his carry-on luggage. Airport security called the Broward Co. Sheriff's Office to the scene.
An insider revealed the gun was not loaded but a 15-round magazine was found. The actor did not have a carry permit.
The actor was arrested at the airport and transported to the local jail. Flenory remains behind bars with a $2,500 bond. He was charged with a felony over the incident.
50 Cent took to Instagram to share Flenory’s mugshot and promote the upcoming season of their show. The rapper joked, “what the f--- ! LIL Meech didn’t hear them say cut. BMF returns Jan 6 Black mafia Fridays.”
The star of 50 Cent's other hit show Power, Michael Rainey Jr, joked about the arrest in 50's comment section. He wrote, "When trynna prove BMF is more realistic than Power goes wrong.”
Flenory is the main star of BMF and has previously appeared on the hit HBO show Euphoria. He played Travis in season 2 who had a relationship with Alexa Demie’s character.
The actor’s father was Demetrius Flenory — an actual member of the Black Mafia Family who was a drug trafficking and money laundering organization in the United States. Flenory was accused of running the organization and opening BMF Entertainment as a front to launder money.
When approached by 50 Cent to play the role, Flenory Jr. said, "At first it sounded crazy — I had never acted before. I was actually in school for business at UNLV, in Las Vegas. [Now] I want to act for the rest of my life. I feel like I found my calling. So, 50 basically brought acting to me. He's the reason that I’m acting. He helped me get the role, but I had to earn it and show the network [that I was the right choice]."
Flenory isn’t the only one to make the mistake. The gun was the 130th gun found at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood this year.