‘BMF’ Star Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. Arrested At Airport With Gun, 50 Cent Trolls Actor

The actor’s father was Demetrius Flenory — an actual member of the Black Mafia Family who was a drug trafficking and money laundering organization in the United States. Flenory was accused of running the organization and opening BMF Entertainment as a front to launder money.

When approached by 50 Cent to play the role, Flenory Jr. said, "At first it sounded crazy — I had never acted before. I was actually in school for business at UNLV, in Las Vegas. [Now] I want to act for the rest of my life. I feel like I found my calling. So, 50 basically brought acting to me. He's the reason that I’m acting. He helped me get the role, but I had to earn it and show the network [that I was the right choice]."