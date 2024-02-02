Jailed Rapper Blueface Hit With Arrest Warrant in Las Vegas for Alleged Probation Violation
Legal problems are stacking up for rapper Blueface, who is wanted for arrest in Las Vegas by a judge who issued a bench warrant for an alleged probation violation.
On Feb. 1, Clark County District Court Judge Kathleen Delaney demanded the Thotiana hitmaker (whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter) turn himself in, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Porter was previously given a suspended sentence of two to five years for a shooting outside a Sin City strip club and was told to stay out of trouble, which may now result in more time behind bars.
She warned during his sentencing in October that if he was brought back on "any kind of probation violation, especially anything involving weapons," she wouldn't hesitate to throw him in jail for a significant amount of time.
In that case, "you are playing with your liberty, your life obviously," Judge Delaney added. "But you're playing with your liberty if you're going to have guns and do anything that's going to violate your probation in that regard."
As for what led up to the dispute, court docs noted the victim, who said he was shot in the hand, claimed he made a joke about Porter "speaking with some females in a cheap vehicle."
Blueface was initially hit with an attempted murder charge, but copped a plea deal for lesser charges of battery and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure.
He was later sentenced to probation and a judge ordered Porter to pay the now-defunct strip club more than $13 million in damages.
RadarOnline.com should note that Blueface is currently in custody in L.A. County for a probation violation related to an assault case in California with a release date of July 2, four months from today.
The rapper's Las Vegas attorney, Kristina Wildeveld, told the 8 News Now Investigators the alleged probation violation was related to a cell phone video captured during a performance in Salt Lake City last December.
She was referring to a viral clip that previously made its rounds on social media, which showed Porter appear to pull a woman on stage and instruct his fiancée, Jaidyn, to "get her."
His attorney said Blueface is fully cooperating with authorities and will turn himself in to resolve the Nevada case after serving his time in California.
Once that is all settled, he wants to get back to music.