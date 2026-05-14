EXCLUSIVE: The Blake Escape! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Set to Flee US Over Legal Blow and Media Storm

Earlier this month, a judge dealt the Gossip Girl alum, 38, a crushing blow by tossing 10 of the 13 claims she's brought against her It Ends With Us leading man, who she alleges sexually harassed her while making the ill-fated romantic drama.

And though she's vowing to fight on until the bitter end, sources confirm that Lively and Reynolds, 49, are so disillusioned by the bad press and legal setbacks that they're eager to flee for greener pastures.

"Blake and Ryan are desperate for a fresh start away from all the stress and misery that's totally taken over their lives," revealed an insider. "Even if they wind up doing it for a temporary period, they want to get away and clear their heads."

Sources said Lively's reputation as an alleged Hollywood mean girl has cast a pall over the once golden couple – and strained her friendship with superstar pal Taylor Swift.