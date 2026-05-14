EXCLUSIVE: The Blake Escape! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Set to Flee US Over Legal Blow and Media Storm
May 14 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are ready to bail on Hollywood and reinvent themselves in Europe, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The duo, currently based in New York with their four young kids, is up to their necks in legal strife, while mired in a battle with Lively's former costar Justin Baldoni – a messy court case that's been dragging on since late 2024.
Blake and Ryan Want Escape
Earlier this month, a judge dealt the Gossip Girl alum, 38, a crushing blow by tossing 10 of the 13 claims she's brought against her It Ends With Us leading man, who she alleges sexually harassed her while making the ill-fated romantic drama.
And though she's vowing to fight on until the bitter end, sources confirm that Lively and Reynolds, 49, are so disillusioned by the bad press and legal setbacks that they're eager to flee for greener pastures.
"Blake and Ryan are desperate for a fresh start away from all the stress and misery that's totally taken over their lives," revealed an insider. "Even if they wind up doing it for a temporary period, they want to get away and clear their heads."
Sources said Lively's reputation as an alleged Hollywood mean girl has cast a pall over the once golden couple – and strained her friendship with superstar pal Taylor Swift.
Taylor Dragged Into The Case
Multiple reports have claimed the Shake It Off singer, 36, was upset about being dragged into the case – after unsealed texts suggested she allegedly mocked Baldoni and was involved in a scheme to seize control on the movie.
As a result, insiders said the friendship has all but evaporated, and published reports claim Lively has become a pariah with Tinseltown power players who want to distance themselves from the seemingly never-ending drama.
Humiliated Couple Flees Hollywood Drama
The blowback has supposedly led the humiliated duo to spend more time overseas – specifically in the U.K. – where the Deadpool hunk has established a foothold as the co-owner of the Wrexham AFC football team.
Dished a source: "Blake and Ryan own a home in Europe, which has become a perfect asylum from the endless noise.
"They will almost certainly keep a base in the States, but at this point, it makes sense for them to relocate for a while, get away from all the sniping and work to rebuild their reputations.
"Things can't get much worse than they are right now."