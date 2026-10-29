EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds 'Face Fresh Hollywood Backlash'

The couple's reputation took a savage beating following Lively's bitter legal battle with It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni, whom she accused of sexual harassment and orchestrating a retaliation campaign against her after making the film.

Baldoni denied her allegations and filed a countersuit, which was later dismissed. The courtroom clashes ended in a settlement in May, but unleashed a tsunami of ugly accusations and Hollywood finger-pointing.

A new spotlight is now focused on Reynolds, 50, whose private texts reportedly show him blasting Sony Pictures for failing to adequately defend his wife during the film's controversial publicity campaign.

"They just need to go fking straight at this," Reynolds wrote, according to recently released court records. "They have to stop bullshting us and get in front of this."

A source close to Reynolds said it's "no secret" the actor was "trying to protect his wife, who he believed was being targeted by a crisis PR team hired by Baldoni."