EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds 'Face Fresh Hollywood Backlash'
Oct. 29 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were once Hollywood's storybook couple – but now they are finding themselves on the outside looking in as their legal war, leaked texts and wrecked celebrity relationships have poisoned them with former pals, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Two years ago, having Blake and Ryan at your party made you look important. Today, having them there might make people uncomfortable," one source recently shared.
Reynolds' Explosive Private Texts Revealed
The couple's reputation took a savage beating following Lively's bitter legal battle with It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni, whom she accused of sexual harassment and orchestrating a retaliation campaign against her after making the film.
Baldoni denied her allegations and filed a countersuit, which was later dismissed. The courtroom clashes ended in a settlement in May, but unleashed a tsunami of ugly accusations and Hollywood finger-pointing.
A new spotlight is now focused on Reynolds, 50, whose private texts reportedly show him blasting Sony Pictures for failing to adequately defend his wife during the film's controversial publicity campaign.
"They just need to go fking straight at this," Reynolds wrote, according to recently released court records. "They have to stop bullshting us and get in front of this."
A source close to Reynolds said it's "no secret" the actor was "trying to protect his wife, who he believed was being targeted by a crisis PR team hired by Baldoni."
Taylor Swift Dragged Into Legal Drama
The messages were meant to be private, but industry insiders said they're an embarrassing reminder that nobody wants their own behind-the-scenes chatter dragged into the next Hollywood courtroom circus.
Reynold's fiery defense of Lively isn't the only headache.
The legal drama also dragged her once-close pal Taylor Swift into the spotlight when the singer was subpoenaed during the legal proceedings.
But a source in her circle said she wanted nothing to do with the – and ultimately her former bestie – who she pointedly did not invite to her celebrated "anyone who's anyone was there" July wedding at New York's Madison Square Garden.
Blake and Ryan's Hollywood Reputation Takes Hit
Insiders said the couple feels unfairly abandoned and remains convinced Lively's allegations deserved to be taken more seriously.
Still, insiders said their social and professional stock in Hollywood has plunged, with insiders warning that powerful players are increasingly wary of the complications that come with working with them.
"The controversy has left a stain on his reputation and marketability," an insider said. "Hollywood's loyalty has never been about friendship, fairness or principle. It follows the money. Right now, Blake and Ryan are discovering just how quickly the winds can change."