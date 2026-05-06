Blake Lively Defied Husband Ryan Reynolds' Advice to 'Just Let It Go' and Back Down in Justin Baldoni Legal Dispute as Insiders Reveal Star's 'Rants'

But according to insiders, they weren't always "on the same page" regarding how far to push legal proceedings with her It Ends with Us co-star.

A source told The Daily Mail: "Ryan and Blake were always united during this, but they weren't always on the same page.

"He was going to support her no matter what, but he has always been of the mind that she needed to settle and move forward.

"This has been bad for her, bad for their careers. It has been an enormous amount of stress for them both. He has pretty much raised his hands and been hands off.

"She wanted to prove a point. I have never ever known anyone so convinced that they were in the right. She 100 percent believed that she was on the right side here. And she wanted to prove it.