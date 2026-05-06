Blake Lively Defied Husband Ryan Reynolds' Advice to 'Just Let It Go' and Back Down in Justin Baldoni Legal Dispute as Insiders Reveal Star's 'Rants'
May 6 2026, Updated 8:56 a.m. ET
Blake Lively defied husband Ryan Reynolds' advice by doggedly pursuing her legal war with Justin Baldoni, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 38, was hugely backed both privately and publicly by Reynolds, who she's been married to for 13 years.
Not On The 'Same Page'
But according to insiders, they weren't always "on the same page" regarding how far to push legal proceedings with her It Ends with Us co-star.
A source told The Daily Mail: "Ryan and Blake were always united during this, but they weren't always on the same page.
"He was going to support her no matter what, but he has always been of the mind that she needed to settle and move forward.
"This has been bad for her, bad for their careers. It has been an enormous amount of stress for them both. He has pretty much raised his hands and been hands off.
"She wanted to prove a point. I have never ever known anyone so convinced that they were in the right. She 100 percent believed that she was on the right side here. And she wanted to prove it.
Worried About Reputation
"Meanwhile Ryan was like 'just let it go.' But she was adamant. He has learned when she gets that way, to let her just be herself, but I'm sure he was a little bit annoyed that it was affecting his standing in Hollywood too.
"I mean, he's so closely associated with her, and she's become toxic. So, I'm sure he didn't love that."
The insider added the case with Baldoni, 42, had taken over their lives to such an extent, they stopped talking about it in recent weeks, with Reynolds, 49, instead simply 'listening' while his wife would rant.
"Once, like maybe a year ago, she was upset and talking and he just sat there quietly," the insider claimed. "I am sure it got worse and worse."
Going Solo At Met Gala
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Lively eventually settled their long-running dispute with Baldoni on Monday, hours before she made a shock appearance at the Met Gala.
However, she attended alone, as Reynolds wants his wife to have "her moment."
A source said: "Ryan didn't go with Blake because they both felt this moment should be hers.
"Once a settlement started to feel like a very real possibility, that's when she decided to go to the Met Gala. In her mind, if things worked out, it could be a bit of a victory lap, a way of showing she's still standing after everything and is ready to move forward.
"She's done letting this court battle dictate her life and wants to get back to work and rebuild her career. Being there gave her an ego boost, and she loved that she's still part of the conversation."
Attending the A-list fashion event signalled Lively's bid to kickstart her career and repair her reputation tarnished by the trip.
And according to another insider, she was well received by fellow stars.
The source explained "Blake was in a positive mood (at the Met) and people seemed far more open to being seen with her than they have been in years.
"She was cheerful and made a point of going up to people she hadn't seen in a while. She was really friendly with Beyoncé, Rihanna and Heidi Klum.
“"he lawsuit turned her into somewhat of a pariah, especially when people found out that Taylor (Swift) had cooled off on her. The feeling is that the event was her way of signaling that she's back in the fold. She seemed genuinely relieved last night."