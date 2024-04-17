REVEALED: ‘Black-Ish’ Star Anthony Anderson’s Awarded LA Cemetery Plot in Divorce Deal With Ex Alvina

Anthony Anderson’s ex-wife Alvina handed over the rights to a cemetery plot in Los Angeles to the actor as part of their divorce settlement. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Alvina agreed that Anthony should be awarded the cemetery plot at Inglewood Park Cemetery “described as Lot #8 Double Graves A, B, C & D with One Monument Space Memorial Vista Plot.”

The parties agreed that the value of the Cemetery Plot is $36,480.72. Anthony agreed to pay his ex-wife $18,240.36 as a equalization payment for the plot. The exes, submitted the deal in court this week, signed the deal earlier this month.

As we previously reported, Alvina filed for divorce from Anthony in 2022. The couple were married in 1999. Anthony and Alvina met while at Howard University in 1989. They split briefly in 2015 — Alvina filed for divorce but dismissed it before it was finalized.

The petition, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, demanded spousal support from Anthony. The two have 2 adult children: 22-year-old Nathan and 26-year-old Kyra. Child support was not an issue due to them no longer being minors. In September 2023, the exes reached a settlement in the case. The actor/producer agreed to pay his ex-wife $20k per month. However, the amount will increase based on Anthony’s income.

The deal said if Anthony’s gross earnings are above $2 million, he will pay an additional 20% of his income to his ex-wife in support. Per their deal, Anthony walked away from the marriage with a mansion in Encino, California and a 2004 Land Rover. Alvina was awarded a 2022 Mazda and their property in Houston, Texas.

In addition, Anthony agreed to return a Glock-19 registered to his ex-wife that was in his possession. The deal said he would hand it over to law enforcement within the next 30 days. in November 2023, Anthony revealed his mother was "friends" with his new girlfriend. "You know, even when I was dating before I got married and now that I'm divorced, [she's] always been curious about who this person is, who it might be and all that," he said.

"But for the most part, she stays out of it. She gives me my space and she gave my wife and my partner her space at the time, but now she's nosy, 'Who this girl you dating now?' Don't worry about it, Mama. Don't worry about it...Now they're friends. My mom calls my lady up now."