Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Kicked Out Of Court After Making 'Threatening' Rant Against The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian, Khloé, Kylie Jenner, and Kris scored a small victory in court today. Radar is told that Blac Chyna's outspoken mom, Tokyo Toni, was kicked out of the Los Angeles courtroom and barred from attending the trial.

We've learned the reason behind her embarrassing boot stems from the rap she made about Rob Kardashian's famous sisters, which she decided to share with the world on social media hours before appearing in support of her daughter's $300 million battle against the family.