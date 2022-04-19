Not Keeping Up With The Kardashians! Kim, Khloé, Kylie & Kris Having Difficult Time Finding Jury Members Who Don't Hate Them In Blac Chyna Trial

Another person said he didn't want the KarJenners' pockets to get fatter. “I sincerely hope none of these people get any wealthier because of this," he expressed to the judge.

Someone else revealed she wouldn't let her child watch the Kardashians' successful TV show that finally came to an end after 20 seasons last year.

“I don't think they were the best role models,” she stated in court. "I wouldn’t let her watch anything involving them."