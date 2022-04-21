Blac Chyna Fights Back Tears While Testifying About Ex Rob Kardashian Posting Her Explicit Photos Online

"It was the only way I could stop him from posting pictures of me on the internet," she said, crying on the stand. "I'm supposed to just not say anything and take it? I wanted everyone to hear my side of the story. He posted nudes of my entire body."

Rob posted the snapshots to Instagram after a heated fight they had in July 2017. Although his account was suspended, he reposted the X-rated pics on Twitter.

The former couple's relationship issues were addressed by Chyna during the first day of her testimony Wednesday, during which she discussed his past claims that she tried to strangle him with an iPhone cord in December 2016. Chyna didn't deny it, arguing she was just being playful.