Billy Ray Cyrus Hits Back at Woman Claiming to Be Miley Cyrus's Biological Mother in Bombshell Lawsuit Which Derailed her Engagement Bliss

Lee, who filed the lawsuit in May, claimed she entered into a “private adoption agreement’ with Cyrus and Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, but was caused "severe emotional distress" when the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker allegedly "misrepresented the circumstances" of the alleged adoption.

The 45-year-old claimed their alleged adoption agreement included that she would get to name Miley and work as her nanny and piano teacher.

Lee accused Cyrus and now ex-wife Tish of "breach of contract, fraud and misrepresentation, intentional inflection of emotional distress and unlawful interference with parental rights."

Lee also claimed Cyrus, 64, and Tish, 58, cut off all contact with her and "threatened (her) with police action" after Miley was born in her amended filing in June.