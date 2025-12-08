Billy Ray Cyrus Hits Back at Woman Claiming to Be Miley Cyrus's Biological Mother in Bombshell Lawsuit Which Derailed her Engagement Bliss
Dec. 8 2025, Published 7:47 a.m. ET
Billy Ray Cyrus has hit back at a woman claiming to be Miley Cyrus's biological mother in a bombshell lawsuit.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the country singer, 64, branded the accusations made by Arizona-based Jayme Lee that she gave birth to Miley aged 12-years-old as "false and absurd."
Bombshell Allegations
Lee, who filed the lawsuit in May, claimed she entered into a “private adoption agreement’ with Cyrus and Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, but was caused "severe emotional distress" when the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker allegedly "misrepresented the circumstances" of the alleged adoption.
The 45-year-old claimed their alleged adoption agreement included that she would get to name Miley and work as her nanny and piano teacher.
Lee accused Cyrus and now ex-wife Tish of "breach of contract, fraud and misrepresentation, intentional inflection of emotional distress and unlawful interference with parental rights."
Lee also claimed Cyrus, 64, and Tish, 58, cut off all contact with her and "threatened (her) with police action" after Miley was born in her amended filing in June.
Angry Outburst
Lee wanted a supervised DNA maternity and paternity testing of Miley and her parents, and to revisit the legality of the alleged adoption pending results. But her request for a trial was denied by a judge in October.
Cyrus filed a motion on November 20 to dismiss all of Lee’s claims. The country star, who is currently dating British model Elizabeth Hurley, accused Lee of filing the lawsuit for the "purposes of harassing" him and his family.
His lawyer also argued that, in line with Tennessee law, it is "not legally permissible" to adopt a child in the state without obtaining a court order.
Cyrus also filed a response on December 1 opposing Lee’s amended complaint, and said he had only recently become aware of the lawsuit.
His attorney revealed that Lee’s lawsuit was dismissed on Dec. 5.
"The Court dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice this morning and awarded Mr Cyrus the recovery of his reasonable and necessary attorney's fees and costs," the statement reads.
Repairing Relationship With Miley
Cyrus and Tish. 58, share three children together: Miley, 33, Braison, 31, and Noah, 25. He also adopted her children Brandi, 38, and Trace, 36, from her previous marriage to Baxter Neal Helson.
Cyrus and Tish split in 2022 after nearly 28 years of marriage.
He shared on Instagram: "So happy you and MaxxAgazillion found each other!!!! Congratulations! Happy to see you both so happy!!! love Dad."
Miles confirmed her engagement last week.
The singer sparked rumors she was getting hitched by showing off a large ring on her engagement figure while attending the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere.
And during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she referred to her “fiancé” while joking how the musician had he has a longstanding phobia of paper and cardboard.
She said: "Christmas, I’m known as a little bit of a Grinch because I have a qualm with Christmas. I hate paper.
"The real problem for me with paper is when people have dry hands and they touch paper and then it’s Christmas and it's cold and everyone's hands are dry and they're all touching paper."
She jokingly made disgusted faces as she continued: "It's getting worse and so there does need to be some sort of intervention and I am gonna look into some sort of EMDR, being hypnotized about it because it is affecting my everyday life.
"Someone gets an Amazon box, I'm sick, because the cardboard is the worst of it all. It’s extra dry and there's packaging within it. That's the best part, that's really why I got engaged because I just make my fiancé open all the packages outside."