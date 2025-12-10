EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus Drags Liz Hurley to Therapy — Country Singer Fears Her 'Colorful' Past and Ghislaine Maxwell Party Photo Could Destroy Their Bizarre Romance
Dec. 10 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Fearful that her past hookups could doom their magical current love-in, RadarOnline.com can reveal rattled Billy Ray Cyrus is dragging Elizabeth Hurley to couples therapy seeking answers and closure over her wild past.
Sources previously shared how the 64-year-old Achy Breaky Heart crooner is madly in love with the 60-year-old British actress and model and the pair is giving serious thought toward getting hitched in the coming months.
Billy Ray Spooked By Liz’s Past
But before that happens, the country singer wants her to come clean about her secrets and scandals, which insiders said are giving him serious cause for alarm.
An insider said: "Billy Ray's head over heels for Liz, but he's starting to realize just how colorful her past really is, and it's throwing him a little. The more stories he hears about her wild years in London, the high-society parties and some of the company she kept back then, the more uneasy he gets."
Last month, a bombshell photo resurfaced showing Hurley partying in 1996 with a group of pals that included disgraced Ghislaine Maxwell, 63, who's in the slammer for 20 years for aiding and abetting late vile pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
An inside source told an outlet that the notorious madam "was part of Elizabeth's life for years," though there's no suggestion Hurley had any involvement in or knowledge of her party pal's heinous crimes.
Hurley’s Famous Lovers Fuel Jealousy
Sources also previously shared Cyrus – who's had three failed marriages and a rocky relationship with some of his six kids – was also jealous about Hurley's high-profile romances.
The brunette bombshell dated actor Hugh Grant for over a decade – sticking with him even after he was busted with prostitute Divine Brown in 1995 – and her billionaire ex Steve Bing plunged to his death in 2020, two decades after they enjoyed a whirlwind 18-month romance that resulted in the 2002 birth of her son, Damian.
Therapy Becomes Their Last Lifeline
Added an insider: "Billy Ray's a small-town guy at heart, so it's tough for him not to be a little shocked and weirded out. Fact is, for all his years in Hollywood, he's lived a pretty sheltered life. He's been a family man for most of his life, so the world Liz comes from is really foreign to him.
"It doesn't help that there always seems to be another surprise around the corner with Liz.
"They've decided to get some couples therapy to work through it all because they both really want this relationship to last."