EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus Drags Liz Hurley to Therapy — Country Singer Fears Her 'Colorful' Past and Ghislaine Maxwell Party Photo Could Destroy Their Bizarre Romance

But before that happens, the country singer wants her to come clean about her secrets and scandals, which insiders said are giving him serious cause for alarm.

An insider said: "Billy Ray's head over heels for Liz, but he's starting to realize just how colorful her past really is, and it's throwing him a little. The more stories he hears about her wild years in London, the high-society parties and some of the company she kept back then, the more uneasy he gets."

Last month, a bombshell photo resurfaced showing Hurley partying in 1996 with a group of pals that included disgraced Ghislaine Maxwell, 63, who's in the slammer for 20 years for aiding and abetting late vile pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

An inside source told an outlet that the notorious madam "was part of Elizabeth's life for years," though there's no suggestion Hurley had any involvement in or knowledge of her party pal's heinous crimes.