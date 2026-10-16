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Home > News > Billy Joel

Billy Joel, 77, 'Can No Longer Drive or Perform' Due to Brain Disorder in Heartbreaking Health Admission

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Source: MEGA

Billy Joel has given a devastating health update.

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Oct. 16 2026, Published 1:12 p.m. ET

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Billy Joel can no longer drive or perform due to his battle with a brain disorder, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The legendary singer, 77, has opened up about his health struggles after being diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH) in May 2025.

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'Illness Affects Balance, Memory And Vision'

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Source: MEGA

The musician has sidelined live shows for the foreseeable future.

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Reflecting on the effects of the condition, he said that it can affect his balance, memory, vision and hearing. He also clarified that he's "not allowed to drive."

"But I'm okay," he assured fans.

Joel also acknowledged that while doctors classify it as a brain disorder, "it's not that serious" and primarily impacts his balance.

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'Every Time I Do a Show, I Get Concussion'

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Source: MEGA

Joel told of the dangers of going on stage.

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Joel also explained that he was sidelined from live performances for the foreseeable future.

"What the neurologist told me, every time you do a show, it's like you're getting a concussion," he shared.

"Rock and roll made me deaf already," he added, noting that the combination of lighting, sound, stress, and the sheer energy of being onstage were all factors his medical team had flagged.

"There's a lot going on when you're onstage," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "And they said, 'Well, you really shouldn't be doing that right now.'"

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Billy Joel Canceled Shows

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Source: MEGA

Joel was diagnosed in May last year.

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Joel canceled his scheduled concerts on May 23, 2025⁠, after going public with his diagnosis.

According to Mayo Clinic, hydrocephalus occurs when excess cerebrospinal fluid collects in cavities within the brain called ventricles, potentially causing them to enlarge. The normal pressure form can affect walking, memory, and bladder control even when fluid pressure remains within a typical range.

"This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance," he told his fans via Instagram at the time.

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Source: MEGA

Joel has been forced to sell prized motorcycle collection.

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Joel's age and health issues have also contributed to his decision to auction more than 70 motorcycles from his personal collection.

"I ended up having over a hundred motorcycles, and the truth is you can only ride one at a time. I’m into my 70s now, and I realized I can’t ride as much as I used to," he explained. "I don’t want to die like a bug on a windshield. So I thought I’d put a lot of them on auction."

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Joel said he's undergone surgery.

In September, Joel revealed on SiriusXM's The Billy Joel Channel that he had undergone surgery to implant a shunt⁠. He admitted that he initially resisted the procedure but agreed after learning it could "improve your balance and can help your memory."

"I had a surgery, and they implanted the shunt in my brain, and it actually improved things," Joel shared.

Overall, he wanted his fans to know that he was "okay."

"Don't worry about me," he said. "I'm not going anywhere. I'm still here."

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