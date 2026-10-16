Billy Joel, 77, 'Can No Longer Drive or Perform' Due to Brain Disorder in Heartbreaking Health Admission

Joel also explained that he was sidelined from live performances for the foreseeable future.

"What the neurologist told me, every time you do a show, it's like you're getting a concussion," he shared.

"Rock and roll made me deaf already," he added, noting that the combination of lighting, sound, stress, and the sheer energy of being onstage were all factors his medical team had flagged.

"There's a lot going on when you're onstage," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "And they said, 'Well, you really shouldn't be doing that right now.'"