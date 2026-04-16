EXCLUSIVE: Why Billy Crystal, 78, Is Being Mauled for 'Cashing in on Killer L.A. Wildfires'

RadarOnline.com can reveal Crystal's one-man show, 860, is set to open in October and takes its name from the address of the Pacific Palisades home he shared with his wife Janice for 46 years before it was destroyed in the 2025 wildfires.

Billy Crystal is facing huge backlash after announcing a Broadway show about losing his home in the Los Angeles wildfires , with critics accusing the multi-millionaire of "cashing in" on tragedy and questioning whether audiences want to hear a multimillionaire reflect on personal loss.

The production will see the veteran performer, worth at least $50million, return to Broadway to recount stories from his life and career, framed through the memories attached to the house he lost in the disaster.

A source familiar with the reaction to news of the show told us: "There's a growing sense of discomfort around this. People are saying it risks looking like Billy's monetizing a deeply painful event that affected thousands of families, not just him.

"Critics are accusing him of cashing in, and there's a feeling that no one really wants to hear a multi-millionaire moan about losing a mansion when so many others are still struggling to rebuild, and so many around the world are struggling just to stay alive. It is a bit brazen, and people are also asking, 'What's going to be funny about a moanfest?' and 'Does he not have a comedy idea in his head?'"