EXCLUSIVE: Why Billy Crystal, 78, Is Being Mauled for 'Cashing in on Killer L.A. Wildfires'
April 15 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Billy Crystal is facing huge backlash after announcing a Broadway show about losing his home in the Los Angeles wildfires, with critics accusing the multi-millionaire of "cashing in" on tragedy and questioning whether audiences want to hear a multimillionaire reflect on personal loss.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Crystal's one-man show, 860, is set to open in October and takes its name from the address of the Pacific Palisades home he shared with his wife Janice for 46 years before it was destroyed in the 2025 wildfires.
Cashing In on Tragedy?
The production will see the veteran performer, worth at least $50million, return to Broadway to recount stories from his life and career, framed through the memories attached to the house he lost in the disaster.
A source familiar with the reaction to news of the show told us: "There's a growing sense of discomfort around this. People are saying it risks looking like Billy's monetizing a deeply painful event that affected thousands of families, not just him.
"Critics are accusing him of cashing in, and there's a feeling that no one really wants to hear a multi-millionaire moan about losing a mansion when so many others are still struggling to rebuild, and so many around the world are struggling just to stay alive. It is a bit brazen, and people are also asking, 'What's going to be funny about a moanfest?' and 'Does he not have a comedy idea in his head?'"
Comedian Defends Joyous and Heartfelt Production
Crystal said, "I am thrilled to return to Broadway this fall with this challenging new show. 860 was the address of the home we lost in the Palisades fires. We lived there for 46 years."
He added: "I invite you to come inside 860 and I'll tell you all the funny and touching things that happened there, not only in my career but to our family."
The actor described the production as both "joyous and heartfelt," emphasizing its theme of resilience in the face of loss.
The show marks another stage return for Crystal, who made his Broadway debut in 2004 and won a Tony Award in 2022 for his role in Mr. Saturday Night. While his supporters have praised the project as a personal and reflective piece of storytelling, others are questioning the timing and framing, given the scale of devastation caused by the fires across Los Angeles communities.
Another source said the criticism reflects a broader unease about celebrity narratives in the wake of disaster.
"Even his fans understand and empathize with the fact Billy went through something traumatic, but they're asking whether this is the right way to process it publicly," the Broadway insider said.
"There's a perception that turning it into a ticketed show risks alienating audiences who are still dealing with the real-world consequences."
Crystal previously spoke about the emotional impact of losing the home, which he and Janice had owned since 1979. In a statement, he said: "Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing. We ache for our friends and neighbors who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy."
'Each Inch of Our Home Was Filled With Love'
The comic added: "Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love."
The actor, who is also reeling from the loss of his good pals Rob and Michele Reiner after they were found stabbed to death at home in December, also expressed hope for recovery in the wake of the wildfires, saying: "We pray for the safety of the firefighters and first responders. The Pacific Palisades is a resilient community of amazing people, and we know in time it will rise again. It is our home."
Despite the criticism, production on 860 is moving forward, with further details about the venue yet to be confirmed as debate continues over the line between personal storytelling and public sensitivity.
An estimated 440 deaths are attributable to the Los Angeles wildfires that set the area ablaze in January 2025, a much higher toll than the 31 deaths reported in Los Angeles County records, according to the first-ever study estimating excess mortality during that period.