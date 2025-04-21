EXCLUSIVE: Billy Bush Blamed for ‘Access Hollywood’ Anchor Kit Hoover’s Divorce to Husband of 25 Years

Insiders claimed the flirty relationship between Hoover, 54, and Bush, 53, is at the center of the reporter's divorce from husband of 25 years Crowley Sullivan.

Billy Bush has been blamed for his former Access Hollywood co-host Kit Hoover's divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While court documents from Hoover and Sullivan cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their marriage ending, sources claimed it was the former colleagues' chemistry that drove a wedge between the estranged spouses.

Insiders claimed sparks between Hoover and Bush – who worked together from 2010 to 2016 – were a poorly kept secret among the show's staffers.

Bush and Hoover were said to frequently go out for drinks together, constantly texted each other, and allegedly didn't try to hide their flirting on set.