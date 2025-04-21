EXCLUSIVE: Billy Bush Blamed for ‘Access Hollywood’ Anchor Kit Hoover’s Divorce to Husband of 25 Years
Billy Bush has been blamed for his former Access Hollywood co-host Kit Hoover's divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders claimed the flirty relationship between Hoover, 54, and Bush, 53, is at the center of the reporter's divorce from husband of 25 years Crowley Sullivan.
While court documents from Hoover and Sullivan cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their marriage ending, sources claimed it was the former colleagues' chemistry that drove a wedge between the estranged spouses.
Insiders claimed sparks between Hoover and Bush – who worked together from 2010 to 2016 – were a poorly kept secret among the show's staffers.
Bush and Hoover were said to frequently go out for drinks together, constantly texted each other, and allegedly didn't try to hide their flirting on set.
An insider shared: "It was obvious to everyone. They never admitted it, but come on – we weren't blind."
Additional sources claimed Hoover and Bush were inseparable and did everything together, leading Sullivan to feel alienated by their close relationship.
Bush left Access Hollywood in 2016 for what he described as his "dream job" – hosting the third hour of the Today show in New York City.
Sources claimed with Bush left Hoover in the dust with his new gig.
A close friend revealed: "She was absolutely crushed.
"Billy didn't just leave the show, he ghosted her. It was like she never existed."
Months later, Bush's notorious hot mic moment with then-presidential nominee Donald Trump was leaked – and the former Access Hollywood host's career imploded.
In the tape, Trump, who was the star of The Apprentice at the time, bragged to Bush about being able to "grab" and "kiss" any woman because of his celebrity, regardless if they consented or not – and Bush egged him on.
An NBC insider recalled: "It was a PR nuke.
"One minute he's schmoozing on set, the next he's being escorted out the door."
Sources further claimed the humiliating tape also damaged Bush's 20-year marriage to Sydney Davis, who eventually filed for divorce from Bush in 2018.
Despite his PR crisis, insiders said Hoover was one of the few in the industry who rushed to Bush's defense.
EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager 'Quaking in Their Boots' as Rumors Continue to Swirl How Kelly Clarkson Could Replace Them
She said: "It was just devastating to watch how all this has unfolded – and the Billy that I know and a lot of people would say has the biggest heart of anybody ... is a good person."
Sources claimed Bush never forgot Hoover's words during his time of need – and now the former coworkers are closer than ever.
One insider said: "They're both single and ready to mingle – and they've been talking – a lot."
Meanwhile, the first source claimed the pair has "unfinished business" lingering from their Access Hollywood days.
They shared: "They've got history. Unfinished business. They had something real. The kind of chemistry you don't fake.
"Maybe this time, they'll get it right."