Bill O'Reilly Has On-Air Meltdown After NewNation Host Accuses Him of 'Blaming the Voters' — as He Calls Out Republicans for Failing to 'Tackle Affordability'

O’Reilly further blamed digital distractions and sports betting for declining attention to politics.

“Fewer and fewer people are paying attention; that’s the simple answer to it,” he said. “They’re lost in their cyber world and lost in their sports betting – they’re watching four athletic contests a day and, once in a while, they turn over to the Vittert program or whatever, and get a snippet of this or a snippet of that.”

In a separate post on his website, O’Reilly warned that left-wing policies could increase taxes and government control.

“In my estimation, the radicals have a chance,” he wrote. “If we embrace the French model, you won’t like it.”

He added, “I’m worried about the country because if the voters in the country are this dumb, that they don’t know what’s coming around a pike… Oh my God, we’re in for France on steroids, we’re going to be France if this continues.”

He also said the midterms would ultimately be about Trump.

“I believe most Americans have made up their minds. There is going to be the crew that hates Trump and the crew that likes Trump. And, isn’t this interesting, this midterm is going to be about Trump. That’s what it’s going to be about.”