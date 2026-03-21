Bill Maher Defends Trump's Pearl Harbor Joke — Says Critics Would Laugh if Comedian Shane Gillis Said It
March 21 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Bill Maher pushed back on outrage over one of Donald Trump's latest controversial remarks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a recent episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, the comedian and political commentator acknowledged the comment may have crossed a line, but insisted the reaction would be very different if it came from a stand-up comic.
What Does Bill Maher Have to Say?
The moment came as Maher recapped Trump's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, where the former president referenced a "surprise attack" while discussing military strategy.
Maher didn't exactly endorse the comment outright, but he made clear he sees humor in it, even if it was in poor taste.
Referring to Trump's remark, Maher told viewers, "Is it right to say that? No," before quickly pivoting to his larger point about comedy and context.
Doubling down, Maher compared Trump's line to material that could easily land in a stand-up set.
"If Shane Gillis said it, you'd laugh," he said, implying that the backlash is tied more to who delivered the joke than the joke itself.
'Offensive' Joke
The debate stems from Trump's remarks during an Oval Office meeting when he referenced Japan while discussing a military strike.
"We didn't tell anybody because we wanted it to be a surprise," Trump said, before adding: "Who knows better about a surprise attack than Japan?"
The line, widely interpreted as a reference to Pearl Harbor, quickly drew criticism online, with many calling it inappropriate and offensive.
Bill Maher Reveals Details About Dinner with Donald Trump
This comes after Maher fired back at Trump in early March, revealing details about their private dinner and text messages afterward.
"And finally, new rule, someone has to help Donald Trump understand that I don't suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome — he suffers from Bill Maher Derangement Syndrome," Maher joked at the start.
"Just to set the record straight, from what the president claimed, I didn't ask for the dinner. Our mutual friend asked me. It's on tape from my podcast," Maher explained.
"I was having a good time. So were you," he said while addressing Trump directly. "Because we were talking like real humans, not like that crazy act you put on in public."
"I wasn't nervous and scared, and the dinner wasn't quick," Maher added. "I was there almost three hours, and it wasn't vodka, it was a margarita."
He also revealed the president texted him after dinner, "complaining" he was part of the "lunatic left."
'Don't Change'
Trump ultimately ended the text conversation on a surprisingly cordial note.
"You ended by saying, 'Bill, you know what, don't change. I wouldn't know what to do with you if you did,'" Maher recalled.