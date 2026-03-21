Bill Maher Defends Trump's Pearl Harbor Joke — Says Critics Would Laugh if Comedian Shane Gillis Said It

During a recent episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, the comedian and political commentator acknowledged the comment may have crossed a line, but insisted the reaction would be very different if it came from a stand-up comic.

Bill Maher pushed back on outrage over one of Donald Trump 's latest controversial remarks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The comedian admitted the remark 'wasn't right' but still argued it was funny.

The moment came as Maher recapped Trump's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, where the former president referenced a "surprise attack" while discussing military strategy.

Maher didn't exactly endorse the comment outright, but he made clear he sees humor in it, even if it was in poor taste.

Referring to Trump's remark, Maher told viewers, "Is it right to say that? No," before quickly pivoting to his larger point about comedy and context.

Doubling down, Maher compared Trump's line to material that could easily land in a stand-up set.

"If Shane Gillis said it, you'd laugh," he said, implying that the backlash is tied more to who delivered the joke than the joke itself.