Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Bill Maher

Bill Maher Defends Trump's Pearl Harbor Joke — Says Critics Would Laugh if Comedian Shane Gillis Said It

split image of Donald Trump and Bill Maher
Source: mega; @DefiantLs/X

Bill Maher defended Donald Trump's controversial Pearl Harbor joke on 'Real Time.'

Profile Image

March 21 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Bill Maher pushed back on outrage over one of Donald Trump's latest controversial remarks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During a recent episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, the comedian and political commentator acknowledged the comment may have crossed a line, but insisted the reaction would be very different if it came from a stand-up comic.

Article continues below advertisement

What Does Bill Maher Have to Say?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The comedian admitted the remark 'wasn't right' but still argued it was funny.
Source: @DefiantLs/X

The comedian admitted the remark 'wasn't right' but still argued it was funny.

The moment came as Maher recapped Trump's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, where the former president referenced a "surprise attack" while discussing military strategy.

Maher didn't exactly endorse the comment outright, but he made clear he sees humor in it, even if it was in poor taste.

Referring to Trump's remark, Maher told viewers, "Is it right to say that? No," before quickly pivoting to his larger point about comedy and context.

Doubling down, Maher compared Trump's line to material that could easily land in a stand-up set.

"If Shane Gillis said it, you'd laugh," he said, implying that the backlash is tied more to who delivered the joke than the joke itself.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @DefiantLs/X

Maher claimed backlash depends on who delivers the joke, not the joke itself.

Article continues below advertisement

'Offensive' Joke

image of He argued if comedian Shane Gillis said it, everyone would laugh.
Source: mega

He argued if comedian Shane Gillis said it, everyone would laugh.

The debate stems from Trump's remarks during an Oval Office meeting when he referenced Japan while discussing a military strike.

"We didn't tell anybody because we wanted it to be a surprise," Trump said, before adding: "Who knows better about a surprise attack than Japan?"

The line, widely interpreted as a reference to Pearl Harbor, quickly drew criticism online, with many calling it inappropriate and offensive.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Maher Reveals Details About Dinner with Donald Trump

image of Trump's 'surprise attack' comment about Japan quickly sparked outrage online.
Source: mega

Trump's 'surprise attack' comment about Japan quickly sparked outrage online.

This comes after Maher fired back at Trump in early March, revealing details about their private dinner and text messages afterward.

"And finally, new rule, someone has to help Donald Trump understand that I don't suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome — he suffers from Bill Maher Derangement Syndrome," Maher joked at the start.

"Just to set the record straight, from what the president claimed, I didn't ask for the dinner. Our mutual friend asked me. It's on tape from my podcast," Maher explained.

"I was having a good time. So were you," he said while addressing Trump directly. "Because we were talking like real humans, not like that crazy act you put on in public."

"I wasn't nervous and scared, and the dinner wasn't quick," Maher added. "I was there almost three hours, and it wasn't vodka, it was a margarita."

He also revealed the president texted him after dinner, "complaining" he was part of the "lunatic left."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
split image of Erika Kirk and Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan Mocks Erika Kirk's 'Crazy Eyes' as He Slams 'Very Weird' CIA Video

split image of Chris Nanos and Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie Case 'Not Even Close' to Cold as Sheriff Confirms Key DNA Evidence

'Don't Change'

image of This comes after Maher revealed details from the private dinner he had with Trump.
Source: mega

This comes after Maher revealed details from the private dinner he had with Trump.

Trump ultimately ended the text conversation on a surprisingly cordial note.

"You ended by saying, 'Bill, you know what, don't change. I wouldn't know what to do with you if you did,'" Maher recalled.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.