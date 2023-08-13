Former NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Spotted Out With Female Staffer After Announcing Divorce From Chirlane McCray
Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was seen in public this week with his former administration staffer Sarah Batchu. The sighting comes just weeks after de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, announced their divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While rumors of a romance between de Blasio and Batchu have surfaced, the former mayor vehemently denies any such relationship.
The sighting took place in SoHo on Friday, August 11, where de Blasio, looking slim and trim, sported a black polo shirt, cream-colored chinos, blue New Balance running sneakers, and his recently dyed-brown locks. His former policy analyst accompanied him, wearing a one-piece button-up light brown dress and platformed shoes.
In response to the photographs, the 62-year-old former mayor spoke to The Post, explaining that the meeting with Batchu was solely to offer her career advice.
He claimed, "She asked if we could meet to discuss some career choices she has to make. I have conversations like that with people who worked for me all the time. That's all there is to it."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, de Blasio and his wife announced their separation a month ago after almost 30 years of marriage and two terms in City Hall. In a candid interview with The New York Times, the couple attributed the breakdown of their relationship to the demands of the mayor's political career and his failed 2020 presidential campaign.
Despite their separation, de Blasio and McCray have reportedly decided to continue living together in their Park Slope home. Both expressed excitement about re-entering the dating scene, even making light-hearted comments about including their phone numbers in the interview.
"I can look back now and say, 'Here were these inflection points where we should have been saying something to each other,'" de Blasio told the outlet. "And I think one of the things I should have said more is: 'Are you happy? What will make you happy? What's missing in your life?'"
"I just want to have fun ... It's not that we haven't had fun," McCray added. "How can you be a couple in the fullness of what you tend to think, when you've got this responsibility on your shoulders and you don't want to add to that?"
