Bill de Blasio's New Girlfriend Reportedly Still Legally Married: Report
Former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio has been accused of dating a married woman, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While Kristy Stark insists that she is in the process of getting a divorce, her allegedly estranged husband claims otherwise.
The awkward love triangle ensued after de Blasio, 62, was spotted holding hands with Kristy, 42, on Wednesday night in NYC.
According to the Post, the outlet contacted Kristy's husband Owen Stark for comment over the PDA moment. Owen and Kristy have been married for 12 years and share two children.
Owen not only claimed that he was still married to his wife but also insinuated that it was the first he had heard of Kristy and de Blasio spending time together in the Big Apple.
"I don’t know anything about my wife holding hands with Bill de Blasio," Owen told the Post on Thursday.
When asked if he was in the process of getting a divorce, Owen awkwardly clarified, "No, that’s my wife."
The uncomfortable phone call continued with Owen being asked about his wife dating the former mayor and being seen holding hands with him, to which the husband sarcastically replied, "Yes, sounds wonderful."
Owen additionally claimed that he was not in an open marriage — and appeared to suggest previous accusations of infidelity from Kristy.
"She’s denied any sort of infidelity in the past," Owen said, reportedly making a point to stress "any infidelity."
"If she has something to tell me, she’ll tell me," Owen added.
Kristy reportedly responded to the outlet via text message, in which she said she was "in the process of getting a divorce."
The message was said to have been sent hours after she was initially contacted for comment on her night out with de Blasio. When asked about Kristy's message, Owen once again appeared to be caught off guard by the question.
"I haven’t seen any legal communication or been made aware of anything like that. You know as much or more than I do at this point," Owen said in a text message.
Owen, a physician residing in Michigan, also explained that Kristy was in New York City because she "travels frequently" for "different business things."
Back in July, de Blasio announced that he was separating from his wife of almost 30 years, Chirlane McCray. The couple announced that they would remain married but could date other people.
Since the announcement, de Blasio has been spotted with two other women in addition to Kristy, including a steamy PDA moment with one mystery woman at the Empire Rooftop Bar in August.