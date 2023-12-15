Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Bill de Blasio

Bill de Blasio's New Girlfriend Reportedly Still Legally Married: Report

bill de blasio
Source: MEGA

Bill de Blasio has been romantically linked to a married woman.

By:

Dec. 15 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio has been accused of dating a married woman, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While Kristy Stark insists that she is in the process of getting a divorce, her allegedly estranged husband claims otherwise.

The awkward love triangle ensued after de Blasio, 62, was spotted holding hands with Kristy, 42, on Wednesday night in NYC.

Article continues below advertisement
bill de blasio
Source: MEGA

de Blasio was spotted holding hands with Kristy Stark on Wednesday night.

According to the Post, the outlet contacted Kristy's husband Owen Stark for comment over the PDA moment. Owen and Kristy have been married for 12 years and share two children.

Owen not only claimed that he was still married to his wife but also insinuated that it was the first he had heard of Kristy and de Blasio spending time together in the Big Apple.

"I don’t know anything about my wife holding hands with Bill de Blasio," Owen told the Post on Thursday.

Article continues below advertisement
bill de blasio
Source: MEGA

Kristy's husband Owen Stark appeared caught off guard by the news when contacted for comment.

When asked if he was in the process of getting a divorce, Owen awkwardly clarified, "No, that’s my wife."

The uncomfortable phone call continued with Owen being asked about his wife dating the former mayor and being seen holding hands with him, to which the husband sarcastically replied, "Yes, sounds wonderful."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
bill de blasio
Source: MEGA

Contrary to Kristy's claims that she's in the process of a divorce, her husband said he's yet to see any legal paperwork.

MORE ON:
Bill de Blasio

Owen additionally claimed that he was not in an open marriage — and appeared to suggest previous accusations of infidelity from Kristy.

"She’s denied any sort of infidelity in the past," Owen said, reportedly making a point to stress "any infidelity."

"If she has something to tell me, she’ll tell me," Owen added.

Article continues below advertisement
bill de blasio
Source: MEGA

The former mayor announced his separation from estranged wife Chirlane McCray in July.

Kristy reportedly responded to the outlet via text message, in which she said she was "in the process of getting a divorce."

The message was said to have been sent hours after she was initially contacted for comment on her night out with de Blasio. When asked about Kristy's message, Owen once again appeared to be caught off guard by the question.

"I haven’t seen any legal communication or been made aware of anything like that. You know as much or more than I do at this point," Owen said in a text message.

Article continues below advertisement

Owen, a physician residing in Michigan, also explained that Kristy was in New York City because she "travels frequently" for "different business things."

Back in July, de Blasio announced that he was separating from his wife of almost 30 years, Chirlane McCray. The couple announced that they would remain married but could date other people.

Since the announcement, de Blasio has been spotted with two other women in addition to Kristy, including a steamy PDA moment with one mystery woman at the Empire Rooftop Bar in August.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.