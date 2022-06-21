'Deplorable, Disrespectful & Disgraceful!' Bill Cosby's Rep Goes After Gloria Allred & Judge Craig D. Karlan Over Juneteenth Courtroom Comment

Bill Cosby's rep is slamming Gloria Allred and the judge behind the comedian's sexual assault trial. Andrew Wyatt told Radar that he believes Allred "used the courtroom to exploit Juneteenth while attempting to extort" Cosby, and Judge Craig D. Karlan allowed her to do so.

Allred is representing Judy Huth, the woman locked in a legal battle against Cosby after alleging he sexually assaulted her at the Playboy mansion in 1975. Judge Karlan is presiding over the trial.