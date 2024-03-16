Bill Cosby, 86, NOT Working on Tell-All Memoir Despite Juicy Rumors About Possible Book
Bill Cosby is 86 years old and knows his time is near — but he's not racing to the finish line to tell all in a memoir; however, his publicist is! Despite a sensational new report that the embattled comedian is planning to tell his side of his sex monster story, RadarOnline.com has discovered that it's his longtime rep, Andrew Wyatt, who is working on a book.
Speculation about a Cosby tell-all began after sources claimed the aging disgraced star "has been working on his memoir for some time," with an insider telling the National Enquirer that "his pace has increased as his health has deteriorated."
The report also alleged that Cosby "sees this as his final opportunity to set the record straight and share his perspective on the events that have led to his downfall," but that's not quite right.
Wyatt even confirmed that he's the one working on a memoir, not the man who used to be dubbed America's Dad.
Cosby's longtime publicist teased his project, saying he'll "discuss in great detail" the Cosby crisis and will give voice to his client's side of the story.
While the former television stage is in his upper eighties, RadarOnline.com was told last month that he's in "pretty good health," with Wyatt telling us he's in much better condition than when he walked out of prison in June 2021.
Remember, Cosby underwent two "life-sustaining" surgeries in 2019 to clear blockage in his left and right carotid arteries. His high blood pressure was also a huge concern during his prison stint.
We were told that despite Cosby being 100 percent blind and walking with a cane, he is physically fine; however, he's paranoid about stepping out in public because he "fears" for his and his wife, Camille's safety.
- Woody Allen Says He’s Prepared To Meet Sex Accuser Daughter Dylan and Her Brother Ronan Farrow — as He Continues to Maintain His Innocence
- Woody Allen Addresses Dylan Farrow Abuse Claims In New Interview: ‘I Don't Believe She's Lying’
- Michael Jackson's Accuser Wade Robson's Sex Abuse Lawsuit One Step Closer to Trial
Wyatt shared that Bill and Camille rarely go out because they don't know what people might do. The ex-funny guy and his significant other, 79, "don't like being prisoners in their own home," but they feel it's necessary.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Over 60 women have accused Cosby of rape, drug-facilitated sexual assault, sexual battery, or other sexual misconduct.
Wyatt pointed out that everyone knows what Cosby and Camille look like — but they have no idea who is related to his accusers or those who wish to incite violence or deadly harm on them.
"He knows what kind of world they live in," Wyatt revealed to RadarOnline.com in February. "Who knows what they'd do to him, his wife, daughters, or grandchildren."