EXCLUSIVE: Reeling Bill Cosby Rocked Again — Judge Upholds Massive Money Judgment Against Disgraced Creep

The financial reckoning comes after Motsinger claimed at trial in March that the Cosby Show icon doped and assaulted her following one of his comedy shows in the San Francisco Bay Area in 1972.

A jury awarded her $17.5million in past non-economic damages, $1.75million in future non-economic damages and $40 million in punitive damages – penalties that Cosby's lawyers branded "excessive" and unnecessary given his age, near blindness and "isolated" life.

The civil judgment is one of more than 17 Cosby has faced.

He was socked with a $500,000 penalty in 2022 for sexually assaulting 16-year-old Judy Huth at the Playboy Mansion in 1975.

He also served almost three years at a Pennsylvania state prison after a 2018 conviction for raping Temple University worker Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia estate in 2004.

The state Supreme Court later overturned the verdict on a technicality.