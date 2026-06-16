EXCLUSIVE: Reeling Bill Cosby Rocked Again — Judge Upholds Massive Money Judgment Against Disgraced Creep
June 16 2026, Updated 7:00 a.m. ET
Broken Bill Cosby's fragile health, marriage and finances have suffered another stunning blow after a Los Angeles judge upheld a whopping $59.2 million civil judgment against him for having raped a woman more than 50 years ago, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the latest setback to the 88-year-old, Superior Court Judge Bradley S. Phillips rejected the disgraced funnyman's bid for a new trial and ordered him to fork over roughly one-third of his rapidly dwindling $180million fortune to ex-Sausalito, Calif., waitress Donna Motsinger.
Decades Of Allegations Haunt Cosby
The financial reckoning comes after Motsinger claimed at trial in March that the Cosby Show icon doped and assaulted her following one of his comedy shows in the San Francisco Bay Area in 1972.
A jury awarded her $17.5million in past non-economic damages, $1.75million in future non-economic damages and $40 million in punitive damages – penalties that Cosby's lawyers branded "excessive" and unnecessary given his age, near blindness and "isolated" life.
The civil judgment is one of more than 17 Cosby has faced.
He was socked with a $500,000 penalty in 2022 for sexually assaulting 16-year-old Judy Huth at the Playboy Mansion in 1975.
He also served almost three years at a Pennsylvania state prison after a 2018 conviction for raping Temple University worker Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia estate in 2004.
The state Supreme Court later overturned the verdict on a technicality.
Massive Verdict Threatens Cosby's Future
In all, 60-plus women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct, although he maintained his innocence.
Now, sources told RadarOnline.com that the extraordinary civil judgment could spell doom for the already reeling rapist, who had two lifesaving coronary surgeries while in prison and is rumored to be living separately from his wife of 62 years, Camille Cosby, 82.
Marriage Rumors Swirl Once Again
As RadarOnline.com has reported, rumors of divorce between Cosby and Camille, a former TV producer, have swirled since he was first accused in 2005. Sources said he mostly stays at his Elkins Park, Pa., estate, while Camille – who has been spotted in public without her wedding ring in recent years – lives in her Delaware Falls, Mass., home.
A rep previously insisted the rumors are untrue and their marriage is solid.
"This has to be a very bitter pill for both of them," said an insider.
"It's not only crushing for an old man in failing health, but also potentially convincing for a woman who wants, more than anything, to believe her life with him was something more than just a fistful of lies."