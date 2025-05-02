Biden’s Homeland Security Knowingly Released Convicted Sex Offenders, Hid Documents Until Trump Took Office: Lawsuit
A far right conservative commentator has claimed Joe Biden allowed an unknown number of convicted sex offenders and terrorists into the U.S. during his administration rather than deport the illegal aliens, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
And the former president reportedly kept that knowledge a secret, only to be unearthed by the Trump administration.
Conservative journalist Breanna Morello had to sue the TSA to get what she said are the proving documents. She told her followers the previous administration insisted the documents did not exist, but the Trump administration has since turned them over.
She said in an Instagram post: "The Biden administration, when it came to illegal aliens, imported sex offenders. They allowed individuals who they knew had caused sex crimes in other countries and intentionally allowed them into our country."
But first they made them fill out a Department of Homeland Security form confessing to their crimes before their release.
"The agency required sex offenders to register for a 'sexual deviancy counseling program' and to register as a sex offender within a specific time frame," Morello added.
According to Morello, the forms required the aliens to register as a sex offender, if applicable, within 7 days of being released, with the appropriate agency or agencies and provide ICE with written proof of such within 10 days.
She said it was all part of a presidential reclamation project.
"Apparently, the Biden administration thought they could actually recover these people and make them productive members of society," she said.
DHS agents were further required to reach out to the victims and witnesses of the crimes to notify them of the offenders' release.
Morello said the release went beyond sex offenders, and granted freedom to hundreds of terrorists, as Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard revealed earlier this week.
Gabbard tweeted that after the Trump administration designated Mexican cartels and transnational gangs as foreign terrorist organizations, her staff set off to find anyone in the U.S. illegally.
The National Counterterrorism Center said that number could be as high as 1,200 alleged terrorists illegally in the U.S.
According to Gabbard, the NCTC has "identified and provided leads to law enforcement on approximately 750 individuals with ties to MS-13, Tren de Aragua, and the Sinaloa Cartel as a part of its screening and vetting process."
And the hunt isn't on for just Mexican nationals. The NCTC is also "actively working to track down the location of illegal migrants who previously used an ISIS network to enter our country so they can be deported immediately," Gabbard said.
Last year, the Department of Homeland Security identified 400 illegal foreign nationals the Biden administration released into the U.S. from countries of "foreign concern in Central Asia connected to an ISIS-affiliated human smuggling network."
Morello is now set on finding out who approved the release of the sex offenders and terrorists, and why the Biden administration was reportedly covering it up.
She's demanded formal Congressional hearings as to why DHS and ICE were allowed to release the felons into the country.
Morello lamented: "Joe Biden had no problem releasing sex offenders, terrorists and all the worst human beings in the world into the United States."