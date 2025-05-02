Biden’s Homeland Security Knowingly Released Convicted Sex Offenders, Hid Documents Until Trump Took Office: Lawsuit

Conservative journalist Breanna Morello had to sue the TSA to get what she said are the proving documents. She told her followers the previous administration insisted the documents did not exist, but the Trump administration has since turned them over.

She said in an Instagram post: "The Biden administration, when it came to illegal aliens, imported sex offenders. They allowed individuals who they knew had caused sex crimes in other countries and intentionally allowed them into our country."

But first they made them fill out a Department of Homeland Security form confessing to their crimes before their release.

"The agency required sex offenders to register for a 'sexual deviancy counseling program' and to register as a sex offender within a specific time frame," Morello added.