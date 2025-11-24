Your tip
Beyoncé Lauded for 'Ignoring' Hollywood's 'Ozempic Obsession' By Flaunting Curves in Revealing Louis Vuitton Playsuit at Las Vegas Grand Prix

picture of Beyonce
Source: MEGA

Beyoncé was praised by fans for continuing to snub 'fat jabs' and flauting her curves at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Nov. 24 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Beyoncé has been lauded by fans for ignoring Hollywood's obsession with Ozempic by flaunting her curves at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The diva, 44, turned heads by wearing a revealing Louis Vuitton playsuit as she posed up with Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, F1 president Stefano Domenicali, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, as well as husband Jay-Z and Travis Scott.

Fans Go Wild Over Curvy Beyoncé

Source: @F1/Instagram

The diva turned heads in a Louis Vuitton playsuit

After her appearance at the event, many took to an online thread to praise her for not jumping on the weight loss jab trend so many celebrities seem to be relying on.

"One thing I have noticed, she's not giving into Hollywood's trend with Ozempic," one person said.

Others lauded her look in general as they penned on the thread, "Beyoncé single-handedly turning me into a massive F1 fan."

"Yes! My Queen is a Ferrari Fan! My two worlds collide with F1 and Beyoncé, and I'm obsessed!" another added.

Earlier in the day, Beyoncé and Jay-Z stole the show with a dramatic entrance, with the Crazy in Love singer arriving on the track in her own leather race suit.

Pleased To See Lewis Hamilton

picture of Lewis Hamilton
Source: MEGA

The singer was given a 200mph ride around the track by former world champ, Lewis Hamilton.

There was one driver the hitmaker was especially excited to see, British star Hamilton, who later drove her around the track.

Beyoncé looked a little flustered afterwards, with Hamilton reaching speeds of 200mph with his famous passenger. Posting a video of her getting into his car, Beyoncé wrote, "Give it to Mama!"

The official F1 account added, "LOVE."

Ben Affleck, Michael Douglas, and Catherine Zeta-Jones were also photographed at the Grand Prix.

Megyn Kelly Goes Wild on Beyoncé

picture of Beyonce
Source: MEGA

The singer was joined at the Grand prix by a host of A-listers.

The plaudits Beyoncé received for her appearance in Vegas over the weekend contrasted heavily with the flak she received after her controversial Levi's ad, released last summer.

She was branded “artificial" and "fake," irking the likes of Megyn Kelly, who claimed the images of Beyoncé in the ads do not fully represent the singer, unlike Sydney Sweeney in the rival American Eagle advert.

Ranting on X, Kelly wrote: "This is the opposite of the Sydney Sweeney ad. Quite clearly, there is nothing natural about Beyoncé.

picture of Beyonce
Source: MEGA

Beyoncé was previously criticized for her appearance in Levi's ads.

"Everything from her image to her fame to her success to her look below is bought and paid for. Screams artificial, fake, enhanced, trying too hard."

This wasn’t the first time Beyoncé had felt Kelly's wrath.

The conservative mouthpiece previously laid into the diva for venturing into country music.

During her Cowboy Carter tour, Beyoncé played a blurred-out snippet of Kelly lambasting the performer for "sticking her big toe" into the genre.

Kelly, 54, said: "Beyoncé, who's on some world tour right now, reinventing herself as a country star, is running videotape during the show of yours truly."

She then accused Beyoncé of "playing the victim" by incorporating the footage into her tour's visual presentation.

