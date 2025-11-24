Beyoncé Lauded for 'Ignoring' Hollywood's 'Ozempic Obsession' By Flaunting Curves in Revealing Louis Vuitton Playsuit at Las Vegas Grand Prix

The diva, 44, turned heads by wearing a revealing Louis Vuitton playsuit as she posed up with Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton , F1 president Stefano Domenicali, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo , as well as husband Jay-Z and Travis Scott .

Beyoncé has been lauded by fans for ignoring Hollywood's obsession with Ozempic by flaunting her curves at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After her appearance at the event, many took to an online thread to praise her for not jumping on the weight loss jab trend so many celebrities seem to be relying on.

"One thing I have noticed, she's not giving into Hollywood's trend with Ozempic," one person said.

Others lauded her look in general as they penned on the thread, "Beyoncé single-handedly turning me into a massive F1 fan."

"Yes! My Queen is a Ferrari Fan! My two worlds collide with F1 and Beyoncé, and I'm obsessed!" another added.

Earlier in the day, Beyoncé and Jay-Z stole the show with a dramatic entrance, with the Crazy in Love singer arriving on the track in her own leather race suit.