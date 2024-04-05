Tick-Tock: Beyoncé's Tax Trial Delayed in Battle With IRS Over $3 Million Bill
Chart-topping performer Beyoncé Knowles will no longer need to send her lawyer to court next month now that her tax trial has been postponed, RadarOnline.com can report.
The singer filed a motion for continuance on April 2 and the IRS did not object. Court docs obtained by this outlet revealed the trial date has been taken off the calendar for the time being.
"This case is stricken from the trial session. Jurisdiction is retained by the undersigned. The parties shall file a status report or proposed stipulated decision by 07/05/24," noted the docs signed by Judge Maurice B. Foley.
As we previously reported, the pop-turned-country sensation contested a $2.7 million bill from the IRS over alleged taxes owed and penalties.
She claimed the numbers found in her report were inaccurate and that the government refused to allow her to claim millions of dollars' worth in deductions.
This outlet learned that Knowles' tax drama kicked off when the IRS hit her with a Notice of Deficiency in Jan. 2023, alleging that she failed to properly pay on two returns.
The IRS demanded an additional $805k in taxes and $161k in penalties for 2018, plus $1.4 million in additional taxes and $288k in penalties for the following year which will be accruing interest on the debt until paid in full, according to her petition filed last April.
She claimed the IRS made a mistake in disallowing millions of dollars worth of deductions, including $868,766 attributable to a charitable contribution carryover reported in 2018.
The performer, who filed separately from husband Jay-Z, is also facing a substantial amount of penalties.
She claimed that figure was roughly 20 percent of the underpayment of tax. Beyoncé argued that the penalties should not be applied because she "acted reasonably and in good faith."
A rep for the IRS, however, previously denied "generally each and every allegation in the petition," standing by the $2.7 million tax bill and asking for her petition to be denied.
RadarOnline.com should note that most cases are scheduled for trial ASAP unless they are settled by agreement beforehand. If it does go to trial, it will just be in front of a judge — no jury.
The singer is being represented by Michael C. Cohen of De Castro, West, Chodorow, Mendler & Glickfeld, Inc.