Bette Midler Plastic Surgery Exposed: Iconic Performer, 80, Gets 'Botox, Fillers and Laser Treatments' as She Admits to 'Tailoring' Face Ahead of Milestone Birthday
Dec. 1 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Iconic entertainer Bette Midler has confessed to "tailoring" her face with cosmetic procedures before her 80th birthday on Monday, December 1, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders claimed The Rose singer has gone under the knife in an effort to look younger and keep her 41-year marriage to Martin von Haselberg steamy.
Midler Glows at 80
"I've had some tailoring done on my face," she confessed as tipsters alleged she's not done tinkering with her appearance, even in her 80s.
One insider noted Midler has dedicated so much time to cosmetic procedures, her face was frozen and could hardly show any expression before she filmed her 2024 flick The Fabulous Four, co-starring Susan Sarandon and Sissy Spacek.
The source further claimed money's no limit when it comes to keeping Midler's fresh face.
'Obsessed' With Surgery?
"Bette’s obsessed," the source claimed. "She spent a fortune to smooth out her skin with laser treatments, filler, and tons and tons of Botox."
"At first, she was so frozen she could hardly move her face. Luckily, it got better in time for the shoot, or it could have been a total disaster," the insider added in reference to Midler's cosmetic treatments before filming her latest movie.
A separate source claimed keeping her marriage fresh has been another motivating factor for the Hocus Pocus star's aesthetic procedures.
Midler tied the knot with von Haselberg in 1984 and "is still crazy about" him after more than four decades together.
"She thinks he’s the most handsome man. To this day, he gives her butterflies," the source shared. "She doesn’t see anything wrong with getting some help from a surgeon."
Meanwhile, celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Robert H. Cohen, who has not treated The First Wives Club star, analyzed a photo of Midler and offered his professional opinion on what work she may have had done.
According to the surgeon, Midler "may have had some filler to plump up her face, and Botox to tighten her forehead."
Midler's 'Plastic Surgery' Exposed
"Her jawline is also very tight, so she could have had a surgical procedure," he added while noting the skin above her breast is noticeably smooth, suggesting she may have undergone laser treatment.
"She still has some signs of age, like rings around her neck, which help to make it look more natural," Dr. Cohen said. "She looks fantastic."
Midler addressed the "tailoring" she had done during her acceptance speech for the distinguished collaborator award at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards in Los Angeles in 2023.
"Time has a way of smoothing everything out," Midler told the audience. "I've been at it for close to 60 years…and I do look fabulous, I know."
The audience cheered as the Stella star added, "I've had some tailoring done on my face."
Her admission came 15 years after she revealed her thoughts on cosmetic surgery during a 2008 interview.
"Doesn't everybody consider it?" Midler said in response to being asked if she ever considered plastic surgery. "When it really starts to cave in, I probably will start to give it a real good think."