Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Bette Midler

Bette Midler Plastic Surgery Exposed: Iconic Performer, 80, Gets 'Botox, Fillers and Laser Treatments' as She Admits to 'Tailoring' Face Ahead of Milestone Birthday

Photo of Bette Midler
Source: MEGA

Bette Midler indulged in cosmetic procedures to achieve a youthful glow ahead of her 80th birthday.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 1 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Iconic entertainer Bette Midler has confessed to "tailoring" her face with cosmetic procedures before her 80th birthday on Monday, December 1, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders claimed The Rose singer has gone under the knife in an effort to look younger and keep her 41-year marriage to Martin von Haselberg steamy.

Article continues below advertisement

Midler Glows at 80

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Bette Midler
Source: MEGA

Midler confessed to having 'some tailoring done' on her face prior to her 80th birthday.

"I've had some tailoring done on my face," she confessed as tipsters alleged she's not done tinkering with her appearance, even in her 80s.

One insider noted Midler has dedicated so much time to cosmetic procedures, her face was frozen and could hardly show any expression before she filmed her 2024 flick The Fabulous Four, co-starring Susan Sarandon and Sissy Spacek.

The source further claimed money's no limit when it comes to keeping Midler's fresh face.

Article continues below advertisement

'Obsessed' With Surgery?

Photo of Bette Midler
Source: MEGA

An insider claimed Midler went overboard with Botox before filming her 2024 flick 'The Fabulous Four.'

"Bette’s obsessed," the source claimed. "She spent a fortune to smooth out her skin with laser treatments, filler, and tons and tons of Botox."

"At first, she was so frozen she could hardly move her face. Luckily, it got better in time for the shoot, or it could have been a total disaster," the insider added in reference to Midler's cosmetic treatments before filming her latest movie.

A separate source claimed keeping her marriage fresh has been another motivating factor for the Hocus Pocus star's aesthetic procedures.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Martin von Haselberg and Bette Midler
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Midler has been motivated to refresh her appearance to keep her 41-year marriage steamy.

Midler tied the knot with von Haselberg in 1984 and "is still crazy about" him after more than four decades together.

"She thinks he’s the most handsome man. To this day, he gives her butterflies," the source shared. "She doesn’t see anything wrong with getting some help from a surgeon."

Meanwhile, celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Robert H. Cohen, who has not treated The First Wives Club star, analyzed a photo of Midler and offered his professional opinion on what work she may have had done.

According to the surgeon, Midler "may have had some filler to plump up her face, and Botox to tighten her forehead."

Article continues below advertisement

Midler's 'Plastic Surgery' Exposed

Photo of Bette Midler
Source: MEGA

A plastic surgery expert believed Midler has had Botox, fillers and 'last work' to achieve a smooth neck.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Savannah Guthrie and Reba McEntire

WATCH: Reba McEntire Snaps at Savannah Guthrie Following 'Husband' Slip-Up and Warns 'Today' Host Her Blunder Could Lead to Secret Wedding Rumors

Photo of John Wayne

EXCLUSIVE: John Wayne's Lasting Hollywood Legacy Revealed on 46th Anniversary of His Death — How The Duke's 7 Kids Followed Him into Showbiz

"Her jawline is also very tight, so she could have had a surgical procedure," he added while noting the skin above her breast is noticeably smooth, suggesting she may have undergone laser treatment.

"She still has some signs of age, like rings around her neck, which help to make it look more natural," Dr. Cohen said. "She looks fantastic."

Midler addressed the "tailoring" she had done during her acceptance speech for the distinguished collaborator award at the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards in Los Angeles in 2023.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

"Time has a way of smoothing everything out," Midler told the audience. "I've been at it for close to 60 years…and I do look fabulous, I know."

The audience cheered as the Stella star added, "I've had some tailoring done on my face."

Her admission came 15 years after she revealed her thoughts on cosmetic surgery during a 2008 interview.

"Doesn't everybody consider it?" Midler said in response to being asked if she ever considered plastic surgery. "When it really starts to cave in, I probably will start to give it a real good think."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.